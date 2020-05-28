Stephen Bogardus, Faith Prince & More From the Original Cast of FALSETTOLAND to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the original off-Broadway cast of "Falsettoland" will reunite LIVE on "Stars In The House" on Saturday, May 30th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Stephen Bogardus (Whizzer), Danny Gerard Lanzetta (Jason), Janet Metz (Cordelia), Heather MacRae (Dr. Charlotte), Michael Rupert (Marvin), Chip Zien (Mendel), and Faith Prince (Trina) will share their memories in support of The Actors Fund as they mark 30 years since the show's original run. Fans tuning in will be able to interact with this group of theatre luminaries in real time, ask questions, and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House" - there will be LIVE music!

"Falsettoland" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money for The Actors Fund to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including Broadway favorites like "Spring Awakening," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown,""Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty;" as well as iconic TV shows, among them "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and more. Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

