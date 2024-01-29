Stephanie J. Block to Present THE MOTHER at 92NY in February

Block’s The Mother is an all-new show centered on the theme of motherhood and features songs by Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, William Finn, Dolly Parson, and more.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present the return of Stephanie J. Block to the Kaufmann Concert Hall stage for her only NYC concert appearance of the season, on February 22 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available Click Here.

Block’s The Mother is an all-new show centered on the theme of motherhood and features songs by Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, William Finn, Dolly Parson, James Taylor, and Brandi Carlile, who’s moving “The Mother” gives the show its title. Some of the tunes are from famous musical theater roles Block has performed; others she wishes to play in the future. They reflect maternal influences in her life and that communicate the great beauty and hardships of being a mother, making this her most personally connected concert to date.

About Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block was most recently seen on Broadway starring as The Baker's Wife in the 2022/2023 critically acclaimed production of Into the Woods.
 
Block has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre. She won the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as winning The Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Award for her star turn in The Cher Show.

She was also recognized for her role of Trina in Lincoln Center Theatre's 2016 revival of Falsettos garnering her the Tony Award®, Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. In 2013, she was recognized with both the Drama Desk and Tony Award® nomination(s) for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alice Nutting/ Edwin Drood in The Roundabout Theater's production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood . These three productions marked three nominations in a six-year span, a feat very few Broadway actors have attained. Other Broadway credits include Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Tony Award®-winning revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical playing the role of Judy Bernly for which she earned a Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

She created the roles of Grace O'Malley in The Pirate Queen and Liza Minnelli in The Boy From Oz (opposite Hugh Jackman). Block is also well known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of Wicked as well as originating the role in the first national tour for which she won numerous awards including the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

 




