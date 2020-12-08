Step Into the World of Mañanaland – A New Multi-Disciplinary Experience by Pedro Reyes

Mañanaland is the future, a place where the social and political conflicts of today are behind us. Designed by renowned conceptual and visual artist Pedro Reyes, they invite you to explore the manifestations of this world through Instagram and five borough-based scavenger hunts between now and Inauguration Day 2021.

'fake news from utopia' will be broadcast on @mananaistoday, Mañanaland's Instagram-based virtual news network. You will also receive instructions there on how to complete the scavenger hunt in each borough using SCAVENGAR on your (or a companion's) iPhone. These can be completed in each borough or in any park convenient to you.

The AR hunts can be completed in their own time, on an individual basis, and you will be awarded points for each one. The Bronx hunt is live here. The next hunts will be released on December 16 and January 7 and must be completed by January 20, 2021. The individual with the highest cumulative score from all of the hunts will win the grand prize, an original artwork by Pedro Reyes. Participants will receive a limited-edition sticker set, designed by Reyes's studio in Mexico City featuring Mañanaland network propaganda.

Mañanaland brings together a team of writers led by Executive Producer Johnny G. Lloyd, including Zizi Majid, Kaaron Briscoe, Katelynn Kenney and Jason Pizzarello, who bring a variety of perspectives to the collaboration with Reyes. The project's director and Artistic Director of The Tank Meghan Finn previously collaborated with Reyes as the director of the 2016 election-themed political haunted house Doomocracy, produced by Creative Time. The creative team for Mañanaland includes Experience Designer Lorne Svarc, Founder/CEO of Technodramatists and Julia Beabout, Creative Director of NOVABY.

Mañanaland is created in collaboration with The Tank, Technodramatists and NOVABY.

