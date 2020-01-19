Statera Mentorship: New York City Chapter is Now Accepting Mentor and Mentee Applications for 2020 Class

Mentorship is at the core of StateraArts' mission of creating pathways that bring women* into full and equal participation in the arts. Since the national launch in 2018, Statera Mentorship regional chapters have exploded across the United States. Melinda Pfundstein, Statera's Executive Director, said, "Professional mentorship for women is a positive, proactive, and proven way to counter gender imbalance in the workplace. And we're thrilled that Statera Mentorship: New York City is launching their second class!"

Statera Mentorship is under the leadership of national co-directors Erika Haaland and Minita Gandhi. Halaand says, "We have a team of over 50 regional coordinators nation-wide working to bring Statera Mentorship to their communities. If there was ever an indication of a need for this program, we can see it in the excitement and generosity of this volunteer group of women and non-binary artists."

The New York City Chapter was founded by Meridith C. Grundei. Grundei is joined by Mara Jill Herman, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, and Chie C. Morita who serve as Regional Coordinators. 2020 classes are happening in the following cities: Atlanta, Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas / Fort Worth, Ithaca, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, Southern Oregon, South Texas, and Washington D.C.

The duration of each mentorship class is 6-months. The upcoming 2020 Statera Mentorship classes will run from March 1 - September 1, 2020. Participants enjoy one-on-one engagement with a mentor/mentee, networking mixer opportunities, and access to Statera's national community and wide range of resources. Statera National Co-Director Minita Gandhi says, "This program is proving to be an incredible grassroots movement honoring intersectionality and coalition vs. competition."

Applications to participate in the next class are open from January 1 - February 1, 2020. Visit www.stateraarts.org/mentorship to apply. Have questions about Statera Mentorship? StateraArts provides an FAQ page: www.stateraarts.org/mentorship-faq.

"Thank you Statera for the greatest gift - a fellow female theater-maker who I believe in and who believes in me. We can't do it alone, and Statera helps to bridge the gap between emerging and established female theater- makers. This is a craft, and it must be passed down person-to-person, soul-to-soul. Statera is building a brighter future not just for women but for the future of the American Theater." - 2019 Mentee, NYC Chapter

Dates: The next class runs from March 1 - September 1, 2020 Application deadline: mentor/mentee applications open on January 1 and are due by February 1, 2020 REGION Chapter Website: https://stateraarts.org/new-york-mentorship Facebook: facebook.com/StateraMentorship Contact: mentorship@stateraarts.org Website: stateraarts.org





