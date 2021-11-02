Staten Island Museum Announces an Open Call To Artists For Major Upcoming Exhibition In Post-Pandemic Showcase

The Staten Island Museum is now accepting applications for an upcoming major exhibition showcasing local creativity, planned as part of the Museum's 140th Anniversary initiatives. Set to open in June 2022, the Staten Island Museum will present Yes, And: a survey exhibition of art and artists connected to Staten Island. The exhibition will be a current version of the Staten Island Museum's longstanding tradition of holding juried art shows for more than 70 years. The Staten Island Museum invites interested visual artists to apply. The deadline is December 31, 2021.

"The Staten Island Museum has long been committed to presenting local artists with exhibiting opportunities. As we kick off the Museum's 140th Anniversary, this is the right moment to revive a longstanding tradition and support artists with a major group exhibition. We recognize how the past 18 months have impacted our local artist community, and the museum wants to use this exhibition to shed light on the creative community here and make more visible the stories they have to tell," states Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum President & CEO

The application period begins on November 1, 2021 and ends on December 31, 2021. There is no fee to artists to apply. Details about eligibility and how to apply can be found at https://www.statenislandmuseum.org/exhibitions/yesand/. There will be a virtual informational workshop hosted by the Staten Island Museum via Zoom on November 17, 2021.

The theme Yes, And suggests the abundance of experience on and perception of Staten Island. This complicated and prodigious borough contains a multitude of narratives that cumulatively offer an earnest impression of life in the United States.

The title is a reference to a classic improv rule-of-thumb requiring performers to accept what another participant is suggesting, and then build on it. In this way, Yes, And presents an expansive theme for artists to consider anda??encourages the open sharing of ideas and perspectives. The title also speaks to the dynamic connections between art, natural science, and history represented by the museum's scope.

Artists featured in Yes, And will be chosen by a selection committee. All visual media will be considered - paintings, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and new media. Eligibility will include that the artist must have a relationship to Staten Island (i.e. live or work, family, frequent visitor, etc.), or have made work about Staten Island.

Selected artists will receive a stipend for participation in accordance with W.A.G.E. (Working Artists and the Greater Economy) standards.