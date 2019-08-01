Staten Island Children's Museum Seeks Performing Artists For Funded Residency Program

Applications are being accepted for the inaugural Performing Artists-in-Residence Program (PAIR) at Staten Island Children's Museum. Funded by the Staten Island Foundation, this opportunity is available for one to three performing artists (or groups) to establish a 6-month residency at the museum where they would develop and perform interactive pieces for intergenerational audiences integrating the Children's Museum's exhibits and spaces. The overall goals of the project are to expand cultural awareness of types of performance, increase interaction with diverse artist(s) while engaging with them and their craft, and deepen visitors' understanding of the museum's exhibits through performing arts. The PAIR is open to any performing artist in the five boroughs with preference given to Staten Island residents. Artists from communities of color and other under-represented groups are encouraged to apply. More information is available from Zoe Tirado, Program Manager at (718) 273-2060 x173 or on the website of the Staten Island Children's Museum: www.sichildrensmuseum.org/about-us. Applications are due Monday, Sept. 9th.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For information and Museum hours, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.





