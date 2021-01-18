Stars Of SIX Join 'E-Ticket To Broadway' Live Show
The show premieres on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 8:00pm EST.
E-Ticket to Broadway is hosting a special "Queens of the Kingdom" edition as part of the Broadway Podcast Network's Special Live events on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 8:00pm EST.
Hosted by David Alpert, original Broadway Cast Members of Six Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, & Samantha Pauly join this live event, and will chat Disney Parks, share memories, and play games. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund, which supports organizations that promote justice, inclusion, equality, and acceptance. Learn more at www.gilanasfund.org.
To watch the event, please visit www.bpn.fm/ettb-live.
Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks on the new podcast 'E-Ticket to Broadway.' Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth. After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners. Please keep your hands, arms, and legs inside the podcast at all times.
To learn more, visit www.eticketpodcast.com, and follow @ETicketToBroadway on Instagram.
More Hot Stories For You
-
DVR Alert: Hollywood Bowl Concert Series Kicks Off Tonight With MUSICALS AND MOVIES, With Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, and Sutton Foster
As BroadwayWorld previously reported a new weekly concert series, IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, will air on PBS. The series kicks off today with t...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 16 - Happy Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda!
On this day we're celebrating the birthday of the great Lin-Manuel Miranda! ...
Philip J. Smith, Chairman Emeritus of The Shubert Organization, Has Passed Away at Age 89
The Shubert Organization has announced the passing of its beloved Chairman Emeritus, Philip J. Smith. Mr. Smith passed away peacefully on January 15, ...
Michael Ball Releases 'Leaning on a Rainbow' From BLITHE SPIRIT Film
Last year, Michael Ball recorded ‘Leaning on a Rainbow’ for the soundtrack to the new film ‘Blithe Spirit’. The full track is now available on Spotify...
MARY POPPINS RETURNS is Now Streaming on Disney Plus
When and where can you find Mary Poppins Returns streaming? We have your answer here!...
Haley Swindal's TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE to Stream for 30 More Days
By popular demand, Birdland’s all new concert event from Broadway perennial Haley Swindal, To New York, With Love, filmed as part of the “Radio Free B...