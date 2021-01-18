Stars Of SIX Join 'E-Ticket To Broadway' Live Show

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

E-Ticket to Broadway is hosting a special "Queens of the Kingdom" edition as part of the Broadway Podcast Network's Special Live events on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 8:00pm EST.

Hosted by David Alpert, original Broadway Cast Members of Six Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, & Samantha Pauly join this live event, and will chat Disney Parks, share memories, and play games. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund, which supports organizations that promote justice, inclusion, equality, and acceptance. Learn more at www.gilanasfund.org.

To watch the event, please visit www.bpn.fm/ettb-live.

Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks on the new podcast 'E-Ticket to Broadway.' Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth. After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners. Please keep your hands, arms, and legs inside the podcast at all times.

To learn more, visit www.eticketpodcast.com, and follow @ETicketToBroadway on Instagram.