Stark Sands, Zach Adkins, and More Join 54 SINGS MAROON 5
"She Will Be Loved," "Girls Like You," "Payphone," "Love Somebody," "Sunday Morning," "Sugar," "Moves Like Jagger" - the music of three-time Grammy Award-winning pop rock band, Maroon 5, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only!
Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as they celebrate the two-decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Maroon 5.
The 9:30PM concert will feature two-time Tony Award-nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots, American Idiot),Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Bryan Fenkart (Memphis, Waitress), Jim Hogan (Waitress), Marcus Paul James (Rent, Ain't Too Proud), Anthony Norman (The Prom, Newsies), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Lion King),and more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change.
The evening will be music directed by Luke Williams and directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen.
54 SINGS Maroon 5 will be presented on November 11th, 2019 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com/events/54-sings-maroon-5/.
