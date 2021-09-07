Stage and Screen Actor Michael K. Williams Dies at 54

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Michael K. Williams has died at age 54.

Williams is best known for playing Omar Little on the HBO drama series The Wire and Albert "Chalky" White on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire. He is also known for his role as Jack Gee, husband of Bessie Smith, in the HBO telefilm biopic Bessie.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Williams began his career as a performer by dancing professionally at age 22. After numerous appearances in music videos and as a background dancer on concert tours for Madonna and George Michael, Williams decided to seriously pursue acting. He participated in several productions of the La MaMA Experimental Theatre, the prestigious National Black Theatre Company and the Theater for a New Generation directed by Mel Williams.

In addition, Williams acted in supporting roles in a number of films and television series, including The Road, Inherent Vice, The Night Of, Gone Baby Gone, 12 Years a Slave, When We Rise, When They See Us, and Hap and Leonard.

Most recently, Williams has guest-starred in three episodes of Community, NBC's comedy series. His other television credits include Law & Order, CSI, The Philanthropist and Boston Legal. He also had a recurring role on The Sopranos and J.J. Abrams' Alias.

Williams received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations: three for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, one for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (pending), and one for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

Williams established Making Kids Win, a charitable organization whose primary objective is to build community centers in urban neighborhoods that are in need of safe spaces for children to learn and play.