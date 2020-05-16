Stage and Screen Actor Fred Willard Dies at Age 86
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Fred Willard has died at age 86. According to Variety, he died of "natural causes."
Willard's stage credits include a one-man show, Fred Willard: Alone At Last!, as well as Off-Broadway performances in Little Murders, Arf, and Elvis and Juliet. His regional roles included Call Me Madam in Chicago and Promises, Promises, and Anything Goes, both in Los Angeles. In 2014, he appeared as Cap'n Andy in a semi-staged production of "Showboat" at Lincoln Center.
Willard got his start in improv comedy with the Second City in the 1960s. He was also a co-founder of the Ace Trucking Company improv troupe, with which he made numerous appearances on Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show" and "The Dick Cavett Show" in the 1960s and 70s.
He then went on to make a name for himself on TV and film, beginning when he played Jerry Hubbard in the TV series "Fernwood Tonight" and "America 2-night" in 1977 and 1978. Willard appeared in the 1985 HBO mockumentary "The History of White People in America," and had a recurring role on "Roseanne" beginning in 1995.
Among the actor's many notable film roles are Buck Laughlin in "Best In Show" (2000), Shelby Forthright in "Wall-E" (2008), Ed Harken in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004), Dr. Willoughby in "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" (2004), Harold Flaherty in "American Wedding" (2003), and many more.
His extensive television credits include "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Modern Family," "A Minute with Stan Hooper," "King of the Hill", "Maybe It's Me", "Mad About You", "D.C. Follies", "Sirota's Court", "Fernwood 2 Night", and many more.
Wilalrd has also made dozens of appearances in sketches on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Willard was nominated for four Emmy Awards, three of which were for playing Hank on "Everybody Loves Raymond." The fourth was in 2010 for his recurring role as Frank Dunphy on "Modern Family." Willard won a Daytime Emmy in 2015 for his role as John Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful." He was also nominated in 1986 for "What's Hot, What's Not."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
Watch: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
HAIRSPRAY Stage & Film Stars Kristin Chenoweth, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Andrea Martin & More Sing 'You Can't Stop the Beat'
Stars from stage and screen adaptations of Hairspray have come together virtually to perform an uplifting adaptation of the show's finale, 'You Can't ... (read more)
CBS To Air GREASE SING-A-LONG On Tonys Night, June 7
With the Tony Awards on hiatus for the foreseeable future, theatre fans will be glad to hear that on June 7, the former date of this year's ceremony, ... (read more)
Disney Reveals Development Continues for Musical Adaptations of BEDKNOBS & BROOMSTICKS, THE JUNGLE BOOK & More!
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced that Frozen will not return to Broadway when theatre comes b... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)