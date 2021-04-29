'Stage & Screen' Auction Raises $138,000 For The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund and Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers recently partnered with Christine Baranski on the "Stage & Screen" auction event, which raised a total of $138,625 specifically for The Fund, not including the 10% of Doyle's own profits from the rest of the sale.

Featuring a diverse array of memorabilia from the performing arts including Theater, Hollywood, Opera, and Dance, lots include original drawings, scenic and costume designs, photographs, meaningful wardrobe and one-of-a-kind memorabilia, collectors and fans around the world were invited to participate digitally in this landmark live auction event on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

With competitive international bidding, the entire sale totaled an exceptional $615,573, far surpassing the pre-sale estimate of $289,300 - 445,850, with a strong 89% sold by lot and 100% by value.

A full list of items can be viewed by visiting https://doyle.com/auctions/21th01-stage-screen/stage-screen.

100% of the hammer price of lots 64-147 will go entirely to The Actors Fund, as curated by Ms. Baranski. 100% of the hammer price of lots 148-164 will go entirely to the Costume Industry Coalition. A portion of proceeds from every item sold as part of "Stage & Screen" benefitted The Actors Fund.

A selection of Auction Highlights include:

- The Phantom of the Opera monkey prop sold for $31,500 (includes buyer's premium)

- Celest Holm's Golden Globe awarded in 1947 for Gentleman's Agreement sold for $20,160 (includes buyer's premium)

- Dolly Parton custom dress sold for $18,900 (includes buyer's premium)

- Hugh Jackman's Wolverine jacket sold for $15,120 (includes buyer's premium)

- Boots, jeans and t-shirt from Bruce Springsteen sold for $15,120 (includes buyer's premium)

- Hamilton boots sold for $9,450 (includes buyer's premium)

Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $20 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 15,800 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping the most vulnerable and those in financial crisis to cover basic living expenses, such as food, essential medications, utilities and more.

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, helping to support programs that foster stability and resiliency and serve as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.