Stage Director Dennis Whitehead Darling Has Passed Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera, theatre, and film/video stage director Dennis Whitehead Darling passed away in New York on May 17, 2025, following a tragic transportation accident. He was 59.



At the time of his death, Darling was working as Associate Director of LIGHTS OUT: NAT “KING” COLE at New York Theatre Workshop. He was involved in the production since its earliest development, working with his close friend and collaborator Patricia McGregor, the show’s director and co-writer and NYTW Artistic Director. Dennis Whitehead Darling is survived by his husband, Bryan Whitehead Darling.



"It is so hard in a few words to honor a man who changed my life forever,” said Brian Whitehead Darling. “He taught me, by his actions, to love generously, connect deeply, and to have a giddy sense of exploration. He has completed his journey, and I really think he’s excited about exploring this new place. Our magical man is making friends, listening to their stories, connecting those that he feels need to be connected, and smiling with that indescribable glowing smile that lets you know you’re important to him. Please speak his name often, tell happy stories about how you met him, don’t stop expressing your love for each other, and to honor him, stay deeply connected."



Of Dennis, Patricia McGregor said, “For almost a decade, Dennis has been my most frequent collaborator and one of my closest friends. The unflappable joy of his spirit mixed with his curiosity and ingenuity made him invaluable in any process. He was a stellar director and music director who also lit up a room when he walked in. Through his craft and encouragement, he empowered other artists to shine as well. Of his many talents, what is irreplaceable is the abundance of his heart. Our artistic family at LIGHTS OUT is devastated by the loss of our beloved brother as are his godchildren, Orion and Jupiter. We carry the sweetness of his memory with us, and we hope the work of our head, hands and heart will honor his mighty spirit. Dennis, you are loved—forever and ever.”



Born in California and raised in San Antonio, Dennis Whitehead Darling was an award-winning international opera, theatre, and film/video stage director based in Philadelphia. Recent credits include the acclaimed production of Anonymous Lover at Opera Philadelphia. World premieres: Marian’s Song (Houston Grand Opera), Sanctuary Road (North Carolina Opera), Why I Live at the P.O. (UrbanArias), Buried Deep (Endstation Theatre Company), The Secret River (Opera Orlando), The Parchman Hour: Songs and Stories of the ’61 Freedom Riders and Jelly's Last Jam (Hatiloo Theatre). Other works include The Cunning Little Vixen (Manhattan School of Music), Maria de Buenos Aires (Opera Columbus), Jelly’s Last Jam (concert performance, Long Wharf Theatre), The Falling and the Rising (Arizona Opera), Lost in the Stars (Annapolis Opera), Hansel and Gretel (film, Playground Opera), La Bohème (Opera Columbus), Giulio Cesare in Egitto (film, Carnegie Mellon University), The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (Red Mountain Theatre), Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (Hattiloo Theatre/Spazio Teatro No’hma, Milan) Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Spazio Teatro No’hma, Milan), Intimate Apparel (University of Memphis), Movin’ Up in the World (Opera Memphis), Sunset Baby (Hattiloo Theatre), Blue Viola (Opera Memphis), and Marcus; or the Secret of Sweet (Hattiloo Theatre). His collaborations with Patrica McGregor include The Mountaintop, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole, Skeleton Crew (Geffen); The Last of the Love Letters (Atlantic); and Planet Funk. In addition to his work in the performing arts, Dennis served as the Director of Music at First Congregational Church (First Congo).



Dennis was the recipient of three B. Iden Payme Awards for Outstanding Direction and a four-time Ostrander Award Winner. In 2018, Dennis was selected by Opera Memphis as their Inaugural McCleave Fellow in Directing, a fellowship dedicated to fostering the careers of Stage Directors and Music Directors of color. Throughout his career, Dennis expressed one major goal, "to tell emotionally engaging and provocative stories that challenge the viewer to see the world from a different perspective."



The Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality three weeks before Dennis’s wedding to husband Bryan Whitehead Darling and they were one of the first gay weddings published in Martha Stewart’s Weddings magazine.



Dennis was a graduate of University of Memphis with a Master of Fine Arts in Directing for Theatre and Texas State University with both Master of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. www.denniswhiteheaddarling.com

