Stage Debut Awards 2025 Winners; Rachel Zegler Wins Best West End Debut, Full List

Winners of The Stage Debut Awards 2025, in association with Netflix, were revealed on September 28 at a star-studded ceremony.

This year’s 46 nominations across eight categories celebrated performers, composers, designers, writers, lyricists and directors whose breakthrough work premiered across theatres from all four nations of the United Kingdom.

Full List, Stage Debut Awards 2025 Winners

Best Performer in a Play (Sponsored by Encore):

Hilson Agbangbe for Wonder Boy at Bristol Old Vic

AND

Lucy Karczewski for Stereophonic at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London

Best Performer in a Musical (Sponsored by Michael Harrison Entertainment)

Leesa Tulley for Why Am I So Single? at the Garrick Theatre, London

Best Director (Sponsored by Arts Council England)

Richard Mylan for Mumfighter at Swansea Grand Theatre

Best Designer (Sponsored by Preevue)

Hannah Schmidt (set and costume) for The Passenger/Personal Values at Finborough Theatre/Hampstead Theatre, London

Best Writer (Sponsored by Sonia Friedman Productions)

Ava Pickett for 1536 at the Almeida Theatre, London

AND

Milly Sweeney for Water Colour at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer (Sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide)

Yve Blake for Fangirls at Lyric Hammersmith, London

Best West End Debut Performer (Sponsored by Noël Coward Foundation)

Rachel Zegler for Evita at London Palladium

Best Creative West End Debut (Sponsored by Learn my Lines Productions)

Mark Rosenblatt (playwright) for Giant at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Of the winners, Welsh talent walked away with the prize for this year’s Best Director award with former Best Writer nominee Richard Mylan winning for Mumfighter at the Swansea Grand Theatre. His visceral and urgent staging of a muscular one-woman play laced with anger, pathos and emotion struck home with the judges.

Scot Milly Sweeney who wrote Water Colour, a devastatingly raw and moving Glaswegian tale produced by Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Byre Theatre, shared the prize for Best Writer alongside Essex screenwriter Ava Pickett, whose Almeida Theatre production of 1536 equally shone.

This year’s Best Performer in a Play’s eight-strong shortlist was narrowed to a joint award going to Hilson Agbangbe for his star turn in Bristol Old Vic’s Wonder Boy and Lucy Karczewski for Stereophonic at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London.

In an all-female shortlist for Best Musical Performer, Why Am I So Single?’s Leesa Tulley took home the top prize, with judges praising her exquisite voice and astonishing vocal range, while Australian Yve Blake’s Fangirls, a musical homage to the culture of the superfan at Lyric Hammersmith, London, brought her the accolade for the Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer award.

Celebrating creativity behind the scenes in the shape of Best Designer, Hannah Schmidt won the award for her outstanding work on sets and costumes across two shows, The Passenger (Finborough Theatre) and Personal Values (Hampstead Theatre), while director Mark Rosenblatt’s pivot to playwriting was richly rewarded with the prize for Best Creative West End Debut for Giant, his timely, sophisticated and deeply nuanced multi-Olivier award-winning play about children’s author Roald Dahl, heading for Broadway in 2026.

"This year’s winners range from Hollywood star Rachel Zegler making her West End debut to our most regionally and internationally diverse line-up yet, with productions from Scotland, Wales and Bristol recognised alongside talent from Australia," said The Stage editor Alistair Smith. "It’s a vivid reminder of the extraordinary breadth of artists making their debuts on UK stages – and a clear sign that the future of the sector is in safe hands.

These awards, which are uniquely dedicated to shining a light on breakthrough theatre talent, the eighth since their inception in 2017, also featured live performances from Just For One Day’s Craige Els; Jesus Christ Superstar’s Parisa Shamir; former winner of Mama Mia! I Have A Dream!’s Tobias Turley performing a song from new musical Hot Mess, as well as the cast of Magic Mike Live who dropped in to perform a surprise grand finale.