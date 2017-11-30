Stage Couple Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett to Carol for Broadway's Babies at Macy's

In the spirit of the Holidays, Broadway's Babies has joined forces with Macy's Department store to create an opportunity for students at Urban Assembly High School, a low-income school in Harlem, to sing Christmas Carols with Broadway performers on Friday, December 1st, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Produced by Kate Pfaffl (War Horse) and Ben Houghton, the Broadway's Babies Caroling event will feature:

Jarrod Spector - (Beautiful)

Kelli Barrett - (Dr. Zhivago)

Anna Eilinsfeld - (American Psycho)

Vishal Vaidya - (Groundhog Day)

Rachel Zatcoff - (Phantom of the Opera)

Mary Page Nance- (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812)

Lauren Elder - (Hair)

Rounding out the cast of carolers are: Joshua Hinck, Heather Curran, Ben Houghton, Grace Mozitis, Anne Davis Mulford, Brittany Portman, Christina Ramirez, Guenevere McMichael, Josh Marin, Leigh Emery, Marie Gustafson, Michelle Maccarone, Nikki Stephenson, Noreen Yarwood, Raf Lope, Richard Crandle, Samantha Morales, Ta'Nika Gibson, Tyler Knauf, Christopher Christiana, and Justin Senense.

We often feel powerless about how we can lend a helping hand to a world in need. In a quest to take action, Kate Pfaffl and Ben Houghton created Broadway's Babies: Singing for the Children of the World, an avenue for New Yorkers and Broadway performers to help those who need it most by simply doing what they do best: singing their hearts out! Broadway's Babies is an organization committed to giving a voice to the voiceless, using music as the bridge to bring education, compassion, and possibility to children in need in NYC and around the world. Fiscally sponsored by ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty).

The concert will take place at Macy's Herald Square - Women's Department - 7th Floor (151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001). It's free! For more information, visit www.broadwaysbabies.com.





