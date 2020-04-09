Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Our Favorite Heart-Touching Scores!

As theatre fans everywhere prepare for another two months without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?

Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:

A score that will touch your heart.

"Once is my favorite musical. Every song is so emotional and personal. It's a perfect score in my eyes. Something about this show has always connected with me so strongly, and to this day I can't listen to the cast recording without crying." - Kaitlin Milligan, Entertainment Editor

"I cannot get through Come From Away from start to finish without crying at least once. Different spots every time, but at some point, tears are going to flow." - Alex Freeman, Regional Sales Manager "Into the Woods always has touched my heart and always will. Have you HEARD a better line than: "Just remembering you've had an "and" when you're back to "or", makes the "or" mean more than it did before"? - Katie Lynch, Video Correspondent

"I was born about two months before Jonathan Larson (30/89, close enough) and spent my 20s and 30s as a corporate temp by day and a sometimes-working actor/playwright by night, hanging around Lower East Side performance art spaces and avant-garde galleries. The first (of many) times I saw the original Off-Broadway production of Tick, Tick... Boom!, I was floored to see Raul Esparza dressed exactly the way I was dressing in 1990, sporting the same wry sense of humor, and dealing with the same issue I was dealing with as I turned 30, the question of reaching the age where it may no longer be acceptable to be a struggling artist. I'm 60 now, and Tick, Tick... Boom! reminds me of the decisions I've made throughout the years that sacrificed opportunities for financial security in order to satisfy the urge to keep creating." - Michael Dale, Chief Theatre Critic

"The Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields score of Seesaw. It touches my heart because the score is a love letter to Broadway and the city that I love... New York." -Richard Ridge, Chief Video Correspondent





