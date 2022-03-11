St. Matty's Day ShamROCKED, A Rock'n'Roll Reimagining of Broadway & Pop, Returns Post Shut-Down

Returning to the NYC stage for the first time since NYC shut down in 2020, St. Matty's Day - ShamROCKED, a rock integration of Broadway and pop, finds its new home at Rockwood Music Hall in the famed Lower East Side on March 17th, 10:30pm (doors at 10pm).

Fronted by Matthew Lee (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and his band of special guests, St. Matty's Day - ShamROCKED rocks out to an array of genres having gotten the ShamROCKED treatment from Taylor Swift, to Celine Dion, to Broadway. There is an arrangement of Celine Dion's "It's All coming Back To Me Now" done by Matthew Lee and Carly Kincannon (The Little Mermen, America's Sweethearts) that you would be at a ferocious loss to miss.

As the rock n' roll version of Post Modern Jukebox, St. Matty's Day ShamROCKED will melt your ears and surprise you will brilliant arrangements and alternative takes on such favorites­ as Steps of the Palace (Into the Woods), Someone Like You (Jekyll & Hyde), Out There (Hunchback), All Coming Back to Me Now (Celine Dion/Meatloaf), All Too Well (Taylor Swift), and more.

Rounding out the guest list for the evening is Carly Kincannon (@carlykincannon),

Erika Santosuosso (@big.gemini.energy), Edward Miskie (@EdwardMiskie), and

Ryan Smith (@ryanthepooh), with Nick West (MD, bass), Kevin Ray (piano, vox), Will DeYoung (guitar), and Hiroyuki Matuura (drums) making up the band.

Come get ShamROCKED for St. Matty's Day on March 17th at 10:30pm at Rockwood Music Hall located in NYC's Lower East Side (196 Allen Street). Tickets are $15. You can also get a taste of the evening on Matthew's debut album Busking Broadway (recorded and produced by St. Matty himself) anywhere you stream music.