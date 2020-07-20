St. George Theatre Presents LET'S HANG ON Virtual Telethon With Colin Jost, Frankie Valli, Neil Sedaka and More

On Sunday, August 2 at 7PM EST the St. George Theatre will present the "Let's Hang On" Virtual Telethon to benefit the theatre's relief fund in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This 80-minute event will be simulcast on Telethon.StGeorgeTheatre.com and the theatre's YouTube and Facebook pages, and will feature performances and special appearances from dozens of local and national musicians, singers, comedians, and more.

"We are incredibly grateful to all the amazing artists who have donated their time and talents to participate in this unprecedented virtual fundraiser for our beloved St. George Theatre" says Doreen Cugno, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of the non-profit theatre. "While we look forward to the day that we can welcome audiences back inside our historic venue, we must ask for help from our community to help safeguard and stabilize our organization during these difficult times."

Artists/personalities scheduled to appear include:

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Neil Sedaka, Colin Jost and Casey Jost, Julia Gargano (American Idol 2020 finalist), Vic DiBitetto, Brian "Q" Quinn (The Impractical Jokers), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Richie Castellano (Blue Oyster Cult) and John Castellano, Kasim Sulton (Todd Rundgren, Don Felder), Vito Picone (The Elegants), Bobby Wilson, Ernest Wright (Little Anthony and The Imperials) and Nicole Wright, Richie Cannata (The Lords of 52nd Street), Eric D'Alessandro, Karlus Trapp, Joan Caddell & The Midnight Choir, Vinnie Medugno, Gabriella Sorrentino (Hamilton on Broadway), Nikki, Clearly Now featuring Marcus Simeone, Sean Harkness, and Lisa Koutrakos, Bob Franceschini (Victor Wooten), Michael Morreale, Anthony Babino (Rebel Kicks), John Lynch (DLG 3), Rob Kipp, Vincent Innocente and Eric Petillo, In the Wings Theatre Organization, Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company, Joe Causi (WCBS 101.1 FM), Ken Dashow (Q104.3 FM), Borough President James Oddo, and more! (subject to change)

In response to the current government regulations and social distancing protocols related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the St. George Theatre was forced close its doors on March 13, resulting in the cancelation/postponement of over 130 live events through February 2021. This includes the cancelation of the 2020 Christmas Show - the theatre's principal annual fundraiser - for the first time since 2004. All events currently scheduled for 2020 are in the process of being rescheduled to 2021. The most up-to-date list of events that have been rescheduled can be found here.

To watch the "Let's Hang On" Virtual Telethon, RSVP at Telethon.StGeorgeTheatre.com.

To donate to the St. George Theatre's relief fund, text SGT to 50155 or click here.

