Spring and Summer Camp Registration Open at Staten Island Children's Museum

At the Staten Island Children's Museum, families have an engaging, creative and reliable option for childcare for kids aged 5 to 9 during NYC Public School Spring and Summer Breaks.

From Monday, April 18 through Friday, April 22, the Spring Recess day camp will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day. The camp will include science experiments, art making, outdoor exploring, exhibit play and more. They are offering 5, 3 (Monday through Wednesday) and 2 (Thursday and Friday) day options. More information can be found on the school break day camp web page: https://www.sichildrensmuseum.org/day-camps-for-school-breaks/

From Tuesday, June 28 through Friday, September 2, there are 10 weeks of different mini camps with themes including: Summer Fun, Splash, STEAM, Green Adventures, Superheroes and Carnival. Half day mornings or afternoons are offered in addition to full days from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Aftercare is available. More details can be found at https://www.sichildrensmuseum.org/2022-summer-mini-camps/.

The Staten Island Children's Museum has been offering camp options to local families for more than 40 years. "We take pride in offering a warm and welcoming place for children to explore and develop tactile and social skills during school breaks," said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director. Parent, Angela Tohl, shared "Our family loves the camps at the Children's Museum. It stands out as a very active and creative place away from screens to explore and build fine and gross motor skills."

You can register online or by contacting Jami Kilichowski, Community Outreach Manager at (718) 273-2060 x 137 or jkilichowski@sichildrensmuseum.org.