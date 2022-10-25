Special Offer: SPIEGELTENT at Charleston Gaillard Center
Special Offer: Experience Charleston's first ever Spiegeltent December 2022.
Be transported to an early 1900s, much loved European attraction without ever leaving Charleston's Historic District - a glittering and awe-inspiring Spiegeltent - only on the grounds of the Charleston Gaillard Center!
Cracked Nuts! will deliver thrills, laughs, and mind-blowing feats that will leave you inspired and delighted this holiday season featuring ACROBATS, AERIALISTS, JUGGLERS AND A FEROCIOUS LION IN SPANDEX! Don't miss this eye-popping, jaw-dropping variety and comedy spectacular staring Vegas legends Matt and Heidi Morgan. Cracked Nuts! performances are ideally recommended for ages 8 and above. For the December 4th performance at 5pm, the age recommendation is ages 5 and above.
GRITTY GLITTER BURLESQUE SHOW FEATURING PRINCESS WENDY
Join them for a delightfully raucous evening of comedy, burlesque, and sexy circus hosted by a sassy, wine drinking party princess! Princess Wendy will charm your socks off while her band of beautiful and bizarre bandits take off more than just their socks! Come celebrate at The Gritty Glitter Burlesque Show - it's all sugar, all spice, and everything naughty AND nice!
For Mature Audiences, 18 years or older
Join them for an experience of genuine nostalgia!
December 22
Charleston, South Carolina
Owner: West Coast Spiegeltents
Buy Tickets
https://gaillardcenter.org/experience-charlestons-first-spiegeltent/
