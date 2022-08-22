Special Offer: IT'S ONLY LIFE- The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol
Check Out the Special Offer Below
A musical revue about longing, fulfillment, loss, triumph and ultimately wisdom
John Bucchino's songs have been recorded and performed by Judy Collins, Patti LuPone, Yo-Yo Ma, Audra MacDonald, Liza Minnelli, Art Garfunkel and many others.
Conceived by director Daisy Prince and the award-winning songwriter, John Bucchino. It's Only Life is a musical revue about longing, fulfillment, loss, triumph and ultimately, wisdom. This song cycle was the winner of LA's 2008 Ovation Award for Best
Book/Lyrics/Music for an Original Musical.
Opening: AUG 19, 2022
Closing: AUG 27, 2022
ASL Performance: AUG 23, 2022
$25 Performances
$15 Preview Performances
Estimated run time, 90mins, no intermission