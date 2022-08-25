Special Offer: AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY

For two weeks only, catch the award-winning dark comedy "August: Osage County" by Tracy Letts.



The show boasts an all-star cast including Rebecca Koon (Sharp Objects, A Time to Kill), Alpha Trivette (The Waltons: Homecoming, Banshee), Erin Bethea (Fireproof, New Life), Drew Waters (Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad), Alicia Kelley (Ozark, The Resident), and Christian Stokes (Doom Patrol, Monster). Directed by Forrest Attaway.



This production is also giving credence to the central themes of "August: Osage County" by partnering with and supporting a local addiction recovery and mental health services organization.



Show Runs:

August 17-28, 2022

Stage Door Theatre

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Dr

Dunwoody, GA 30338



Tickets Available at AugustOsageCounty.com

