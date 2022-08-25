Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Aug. 25, 2022  

For two weeks only, catch the award-winning dark comedy "August: Osage County" by Tracy Letts.

The show boasts an all-star cast including Rebecca Koon (Sharp Objects, A Time to Kill), Alpha Trivette (The Waltons: Homecoming, Banshee), Erin Bethea (Fireproof, New Life), Drew Waters (Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad), Alicia Kelley (Ozark, The Resident), and Christian Stokes (Doom Patrol, Monster). Directed by Forrest Attaway.

This production is also giving credence to the central themes of "August: Osage County" by partnering with and supporting a local addiction recovery and mental health services organization.

Show Runs:
August 17-28, 2022
Stage Door Theatre
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Tickets Available at AugustOsageCounty.com

Get More Information



Related Stories

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


Special Offer: IT'S ONLY LIFE- The Studio Theatre Tierra del SolSpecial Offer: IT'S ONLY LIFE- The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol
August 22, 2022

Special Offer: NOW OPEN-It's Only Life- The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol- The Villages FL
Special Offer: Elect to Be Entertained!Special Offer: Elect to Be Entertained!
August 22, 2022

Special Offer: Elect to be entertained!
Special Offer: Come See THE SOUND OF MUSICSpecial Offer: Come See THE SOUND OF MUSIC
August 22, 2022

Special Offer: Come see THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Special Offer: Tennessee Playwrights Studio Present DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY by Preston CrowderSpecial Offer: Tennessee Playwrights Studio Present DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY by Preston Crowder
August 22, 2022

Special Offer: Opens Friday! Tennessee Playwrights Studio present: DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY by Preston Crowder
Special Offer: Come See ALL MY SONSSpecial Offer: Come See ALL MY SONS
August 18, 2022

Special Offer: Come see ALL MY SONS