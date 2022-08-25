Special Offer: AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY
Check Out the Special Offer Below
For two weeks only, catch the award-winning dark comedy "August: Osage County" by Tracy Letts.
The show boasts an all-star cast including Rebecca Koon (Sharp Objects, A Time to Kill), Alpha Trivette (The Waltons: Homecoming, Banshee), Erin Bethea (Fireproof, New Life), Drew Waters (Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad), Alicia Kelley (Ozark, The Resident), and Christian Stokes (Doom Patrol, Monster). Directed by Forrest Attaway.
This production is also giving credence to the central themes of "August: Osage County" by partnering with and supporting a local addiction recovery and mental health services organization.
Show Runs:
August 17-28, 2022
Stage Door Theatre
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Tickets Available at AugustOsageCounty.com