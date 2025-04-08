South Street Seaport Museum to Present QUEER HISTORY: NAUTI AND NICE COMEDY SHOW

The event will take place on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 7pm at 213 Water Street.
Join the Seaport Museum for a night of laughter, history, and entertainment at the second installment of "Nauti" and Nice Comedy Show! Hosts Kylie Holloway and Cole Steffensen are back to host this lively LGBTQ+ variety show, where comedy collides with the true-and delightfully scandalous-stories of New York's queer maritime past. Sign up today to enjoy this unforgettable evening with some of the city's top queer comedians, musicians, drag artists, and entertainers, all set against the backdrop of the Museum's newly-opened Maritime City exhibition inside the historic A.A. Thomson & Co. building. Performers include James Tom (Netflix, Our Flag Means Death), Ellington Berg (Caveat, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, and The Pit), Jess Elgene, and more!
Advanced registration is encouraged, and walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows. Content is recommended for ages 16 and up.
Kylie Holloway is a performer, producer, and former tour guide. She currently makes a living writing jokes about climate change and curating the Ford Foundation's cornerstone series. You can find her work in McSweeney's, The Cut, Vox Media's Polygon and live in Brooklyn on The New York Times-recommended variety show "Bear Hug," as well as "Darling Tallie," hosted by Tallie Medel. Her passion project is Nevertheless She Existed-a comedy storytelling show that celebrates the forgotten women and queers of history. She spent 5 years working as a tour guide and consultant at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Boston Museum of Fine Arts, Atlas Obscura, and at museums across the US. She'd love to hear what you're working on.
Cole Steffensen is a writer, comedian, and gay villain based in Brooklyn. He regularly performs stand up and sketch comedy across New York City and Brooklyn, especially at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC). He was a writer and performer on The PIT's house sketch team Kennedy's Mistress and debuted his one-man show "Following Coinfarts" at NYC Solocom. He also hosts the live variety-slash-game show series "Sports for Gays (and Curious Straights)" and has garnered millions of likes and views on his TikToks. In his day job, he's a tech salesman at a big fancy company, but he doesn't want you to feel intimidated. Ok, maybe just a little bit.
The Seaport Museum's latest exhibition Maritime City highlights how New York City, as we know it today, arose from the sea. Throughout the extensive three-floor exhibition, 540 deliberately-selected objects on view underscore how the city's identity as a global capital of culture and finance is rooted in its origins as a seaport. By sharing the material culture of New York and its people, the exhibition highlights stories of the working class people employed by ships, shipping lines, and other local industries throughout history, as well as the emigrant workers and immigrant families that came through the port as their first stop in America. seaportmuseum.org/maritime-city
Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the new Maritime City exhibition in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission
