South Street Seaport Museum to Present QUEER HISTORY: NAUTI AND NICE COMEDY SHOW

Join the Seaport Museum for a night of laughter, history, and entertainment at the second installment of "Nauti" and Nice Comedy Show! Hosts Kylie Holloway and Cole Steffensen are back to host this lively LGBTQ+ variety show, where comedy collides with the true-and delightfully scandalous-stories of New York's queer maritime past. Sign up today to enjoy this unforgettable evening with some of the city's top queer comedians, musicians, drag artists, and entertainers, all set against the backdrop of the Museum's newly-opened Maritime City exhibition inside the historic A.A. Thomson & Co. building. Performers include James Tom (Netflix, Our Flag Means Death), Ellington Berg (Caveat, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, and The Pit), Jess Elgene, and more!

Advanced registration is encouraged, and walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows. Content is recommended for ages 16 and up.

About the Hosts

Kylie Holloway is a performer, producer, and former tour guide. She currently makes a living writing jokes about climate change and curating the Ford Foundation's cornerstone series. You can find her work in McSweeney's, The Cut, Vox Media's Polygon and live in Brooklyn on The New York Times-recommended variety show "Bear Hug," as well as "Darling Tallie," hosted by Tallie Medel. Her passion project is Nevertheless She Existed-a comedy storytelling show that celebrates the forgotten women and queers of history. She spent 5 years working as a tour guide and consultant at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Boston Museum of Fine Arts, Atlas Obscura, and at museums across the US. She'd love to hear what you're working on.

Cole Steffensen is a writer, comedian, and gay villain based in Brooklyn. He regularly performs stand up and sketch comedy across New York City and Brooklyn, especially at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC). He was a writer and performer on The PIT's house sketch team Kennedy's Mistress and debuted his one-man show "Following Coinfarts" at NYC Solocom. He also hosts the live variety-slash-game show series "Sports for Gays (and Curious Straights)" and has garnered millions of likes and views on his TikToks. In his day job, he's a tech salesman at a big fancy company, but he doesn't want you to feel intimidated. Ok, maybe just a little bit.

About Maritime City

The Seaport Museum's latest exhibition Maritime City highlights how New York City, as we know it today, arose from the sea. Throughout the extensive three-floor exhibition, 540 deliberately-selected objects on view underscore how the city's identity as a global capital of culture and finance is rooted in its origins as a seaport. By sharing the material culture of New York and its people, the exhibition highlights stories of the working class people employed by ships, shipping lines, and other local industries throughout history, as well as the emigrant workers and immigrant families that came through the port as their first stop in America. seaportmuseum.org/maritime-city

