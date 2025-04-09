South Street Seaport Museum to Present OneThrow Yo-Yo Contest Aboard Wavertree

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum will present the OneThrow Yo-Yo Contest on Friday, April 19, 2025, from 11:30am to 4:30pm, aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Admission is free to enjoy New York's Original OneThrow Yo-Yo Contest presented by New York Yo-Yo Club.

The city's most thrilling yo-yo event for both amateurs and professionals will be held on the main deck giving all Museum visitors the opportunity to watch classic picture tricks, off string maneuvers, counterweight play, dual handed skills, looping or string trickery, and fully free-style routines set to music.

Starting with an electrifying, double-elimination amateur bracket, you can watch contenders battle it out to secure a spot in the pro bracket. The competition will be fierce, and every throw counts as participants climb their way to the top. The pro bracket proceeds as a single-elimination challenge, where each 45-second throw brings the competitors closer to the final round--a full-length two-minute freestyle where a panel of expert judges will crown the new OneThrow champion who will earn a seed to the final round at the 2025 New York State Yo-Yo Contest.

Whether you plan to join the competition or just stop by and enjoy the show, you must register for admission to the event below. Separate registration with New York Yo-Yo Club will be available in-person at the event for anyone wanting to compete in the amateur and pro brackets.

About New York Yo-Yo Club

Yo-yo players from all five boroughs and beyond have met regularly every Sunday in New York for over a decade. The New York Yo-Yo Club (NYYYC) is a non-profit organization that promotes modern yo-yoing in New York City through teaching new skills, distributing yo-yos, hosting contests, and sponsoring other public events. The mission of NYYYC is to spread yo-yos, yo-yo culture, and community across New York and beyond. newyorkyoyo.club

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the "Street of Ships" at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree

