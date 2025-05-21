South Street Seaport Museum to Present New Objects In Maritime City Exhibition

This update will introduce 55 newly installed artifacts from the Museum's collections and archives.
The South Street Seaport Museum will unveil the first rotation of objects in its acclaimed exhibition, Maritime City. This update will introduce 55 newly installed artifacts from the Museum's collections and archives, offering fresh insights into New York City's rich maritime history.
Spanning three floors, Maritime City features 540 carefully selected items that reveal how New York's identity as a global capital of culture and commerce is deeply rooted in its origins as a seaport. With this rotation, visitors will encounter a wide range of materials-from intricately crafted ship models and rare China Trade goods to oil paintings, scrimshaw, early 20th century photographs, and hand-colored prints-that reflect the depth and diversity of the Museum's collections.
New Objects on display starting May 21,2025
collectionsonline.seaportmuseum.org/artobject-detail/?dataId=941224
collectionsonline.seaportmuseum.org/artobject-detail/?dataId=940474
collectionsonline.seaportmuseum.org/artobject-detail/?dataId=935048
collectionsonline.seaportmuseum.org/artobject-detail/?dataId=944954
collectionsonline.seaportmuseum.org/artobject-detail/?dataId=2094220
collectionsonline.seaportmuseum.org/artobject-detail/?dataId=946597
collectionsonline.seaportmuseum.org/artobject-detail/?dataId=931054
Castle Garden, 1856
Ship Surgeon's Instrument Case, ca. 1831-1837
SS Amsterdam Passenger List, February 10, 1894
Silhouette portraits of Ethel T. Daly and Norman Kush, 1944
Narwhal Figurine, n.d.
Housed within the historic A.A. Thomson & Co. building-a historical artifact in its own right-Maritime City showcases a wide range of objects from the Museum's collections of 80,000 works of art, historical artifacts, and archival records representing a wide range of time periods, themes, and materials. Objects on view include long-held artifacts and archival materials not previously seen by the public, alongside recent acquisitions that highlight the present and future of the Museum's collecting. With such a wide array of items on view, this all-ages exhibition promises something for everyone.
Highlights within this expansive exhibition include:
Also on view are examples of archeology that has been excavated from areas in the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan, and historical and modern views of New York from the 1600s to today. These include artworks that document milestones in New York history such as the physical expansion of the land in Lower Manhattan at the turn of the 19th century, the opening of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, the dedication of the Statue of Liberty in 1886, and the containerization of the Port of New York and New Jersey in the mid-20th century. Just as the history of New York is a combination of stories, Maritime City employs artifacts to highlight the historic mosaic of a global metropolis born from its connections to the sea.
Additionally, Maritime City features educational items that invite you to get hands-on with history. Across all three floors, visitors of all ages are invited to further engage with the exhibition through interactive features designed to captivate every interest to better understand how New York City was formed by its oceanic links to the world.
Visitors are invited to:
Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos