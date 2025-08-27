South Street Seaport Museum to Present Navratri At The Seaport Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum announces Navratri at the Seaport Museum on Saturday, September 27, 2025 from 2-4pm. Tickets cost $15 to $20.

Navratri at the Seaport Museum

Join the Seaport Museum and The Culture Tree for one of New York City's only public Navratri events-a vibrant and energetic Raas-Garba celebration aboard the historic 1885 tall ship Wavertree!

Anu Sehgal, founder and CEO of The Culture Tree, will kick off the afternoon festivities with an introduction to Navratri, the Hindu festival honoring the divine feminine. We will also learn the meaningful connections between Wavertree and India before picking up our dandiya sticks and dancing to the beats of traditional Gujarati music from DJ Tauba. The vibrant dance performance and workshop will be led by Shehnaaz Dance Academy, where they will bring this beautiful celebration to life with the stunning costumes and amazing choreography.

Whether this is your first time or you're a seasoned dancer, this event is open to everyone and welcomes those who want to learn. Dress in your best traditional attire if you're feeling inspired, and join this unforgettable celebration on the main deck of this iron-hulled cargo ship!

The Museum will have a limited number of dandiya sticks available on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure you can fully join the fun, we encourage you to bring your own if you have them.