South Street Seaport Museum to Present March Monthly Family Activity: Her-story In Motion

Your General Admission ticket to the South Street Seaport Museum includes fun monthly activities for the whole family. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum galleries, the tall shipWavertree, and the lightship Ambrose.Come to the Seaport Museum to celebrate Her-story in Motion on March 6, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29.

March is Women's History Month and the Seaport Museum is celebrating with visitors of all ages by sharing the her-story of notable women from around the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. And, you are invited to create your own movable craft inspired by these women. Materials will be available for you to read about the lives of several women and then bring them to life by coloring and assembling your own paper doll.

A few of the women featured in this activity are Emily Roebling, who assumed chief engineering duties for the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge; Kate Walker, the devoted keeper of Robbins Reef Lighthouse for over 30 years; and Maritcha Rémond Lyons, an educator and civil rights activist who testified for her right to education and became the first Black student to graduate from Providence High School, among others!

This family activity will be offered most Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from March 6 through March 29. The activity will not be offered during the annual Holi celebration on Saturday, March 7. Contact the Museum to check on an exact date.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Monthly family activities are included in General Admission to the South Street Seaport Museum Friday-Sunday, 11am-5pm. Admission brings you aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16, and into all current exhibitions on view in the first-floor Schermerhorn Row galleries at 12 Fulton Street. Your ticket also sets you on course to explore Maritime City, the Seaport Museum's immersive, three-floor exhibition at A.A. Thomson & Co., located at 213 Water Street.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."