South Street Seaport Museum to Present Launch And Learn: Sip And Sail in September

South Street Seaport Museum will present a Launch and Learn: Sip and Sail on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 6:30pm.

Set sail on an unforgettable adults-only evening aboard the historic schooner Pioneer! As we cruise through New York Harbor, Emanuele Santaca, the store director of Pasanella & Son Vintners, will lead us through a guided tasting of three handpicked wines from the beloved wine shop just steps from the Seaport Museum.

﻿For nearly 20 years, Pasanella & Son has been a Seaport staple, located in a 19th century building that's worn many hats-from ship chandlery and bar to brothel and fish storehouse (at one point, it held over 70,000 pounds of fish!). Today, it's home to a thoughtfully curated collection of wines from small, independent producers-classic, quirky, and everything in between.

Please note that this Launch and Learn Sunday Sail is exclusively for individuals aged 21 and above. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted aboard for this event, and IDs will be checked before boarding.

Schedule

Check In Begins: 5:30pm

Check In Ends: 6:15pm

Board: 6:15pm

Depart: 6:30pm

Return: 8:30pm

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Admission to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is included with your sailing tickets; you may visit any time from 11am-5pm on the day of your sail. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the new Maritime City exhibition in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission