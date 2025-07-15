South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Outdoor Monthly Sing-Alongs Sea Chanteys in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program continues on the first Sunday of every month. Join in the fun on Sunday, August 3, 2025, from 2pm to 4pm aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree.

Come aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree to enjoy the monthly sea-song sing along! Each session is hosted by a local artist who leads the group through a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the event, attendees of all skill levels are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you can sing and share the chantey of your choice. Attendees are encouraged to sing along with the chorus but you can feel free to just sit back and enjoy the music.

This event will take place rain or shine. In the event of rain, the event will be moved from the main deck to an indoor place on the ship. This event is free, and registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/in-person-chantey-sing.

Full Outdoor Schedule

August 3, 2025

September 7, 2025

October 5, 2025