South Street Seaport Museum to Present Chisel Tip Calligraphy Workshop

Join the professional designers of Bowne & Co. for a special workshop that explores the art and historical methodologies of calligraphic writing. There are two workshops available on March 15 at 207 Water Street; sign up for either 12PM or 2PM today. Get $5 tickets for the Chisel Tip Calligraphy Workshop at the South Street Seaport Museum here.﻿

In these 90-minute workshops you will learn the fundamentals of drawing Roman capitals (majuscule) and lowercase (minuscule) letters using a chisel tip calligraphy pen. Together, as we get hands-on exploring this ancient artform, we will investigate different historical methodologies of calligraphic writing and discover typographic anatomy-the shoulders, strokes, cross bars, ascenders, descenders that constitute letters-and then experiment making our own forms.

Advanced registration is encouraged as space is limited and these workshops are likely to fill quickly. Anyone is welcome, and all supplies are included in the cost of the workshop. All participants get to take home whatever they create and their calligraphy pen to keep honing their skills.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to explore the rich world of calligraphy with the experts at Bowne & Co.

This event is free for Seaport Museum members. Just sign in when prompted at checkout to receive your discount.