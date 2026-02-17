South Street Seaport Museum to Host Hybrid SEA CHANTEYS Event Monthly

Experience maritime music both online and in-person at the South Street Seaport Museum
Throughout the cooler months, the South Street Seaport Museum's beloved chantey sing, held on the first Sunday of every month, is now taking place in the hybrid format, inviting you to gather with fellow music lovers both in person at 12 Fulton Street and online via Zoom. Reserve your free tickets here.
On Sunday, March 1, 2026 between 2-4pm, join a joyful community keeping centuries of seafaring music alive. Each session fills the Museum's Schermerhorn Row galleries with the rhythm of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Whether you're singing along, leading a tune, or just soaking in the sound, you'll be part of a warm and welcoming tradition that connects voices across the waves.
Preregistration is encouraged to join the event at 12 Fulton Street. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Any in-person attendee is welcome to lead a song during the round-robin. If you have a specific song that you would like to sing in mind, please inform us of the song title when you register.
For all Zoom attendees, advanced registration is required. Please note that due to capacity limitations, only a limited number of online participants will be able to lead a song during the event. If you wish to lead a song on Zoom, please provide the song title when you register. You can register to join the Zoom event until the start of the program, but registration for leading a song on Zoom closes one week in advance.
Can't decide whether to join in-person or via Zoom?
All registrants will receive the Zoom link in their confirmation email, regardless of their registration choice. If there's a chance you might attend in-person, please sign up for an in-person ticket to help us with our planning.
Access to the historic ships and exhibitions on view is not included with your ticket to this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about General Admission tickets when you check in. General Admission is available Friday through Sunday, from 11am to 5pm and brings you aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16, and into all current exhibitions on view in the first-floor Schermerhorn Row galleries at 12 Fulton Street. Your ticket also sets you on course to explore Maritime City, the Seaport Museum's immersive, three-floor exhibition at A.A. Thomson & Co., located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission
Videos