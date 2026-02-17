South Street Seaport Museum to Host Hybrid SEA CHANTEYS Event Monthly

Throughout the cooler months, the South Street Seaport Museum's beloved chantey sing, held on the first Sunday of every month, is now taking place in the hybrid format, inviting you to gather with fellow music lovers both in person at 12 Fulton Street and online via Zoom. Reserve your free tickets here.

On Sunday, March 1, 2026 between 2-4pm, join a joyful community keeping centuries of seafaring music alive. Each session fills the Museum's Schermerhorn Row galleries with the rhythm of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Whether you're singing along, leading a tune, or just soaking in the sound, you'll be part of a warm and welcoming tradition that connects voices across the waves.

In-Person Registration

Preregistration is encouraged to join the event at 12 Fulton Street. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Any in-person attendee is welcome to lead a song during the round-robin. If you have a specific song that you would like to sing in mind, please inform us of the song title when you register.

Zoom Registration

For all Zoom attendees, advanced registration is required. Please note that due to capacity limitations, only a limited number of online participants will be able to lead a song during the event. If you wish to lead a song on Zoom, please provide the song title when you register. You can register to join the Zoom event until the start of the program, but registration for leading a song on Zoom closes one week in advance.

Can't decide whether to join in-person or via Zoom?

All registrants will receive the Zoom link in their confirmation email, regardless of their registration choice. If there's a chance you might attend in-person, please sign up for an in-person ticket to help us with our planning.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers