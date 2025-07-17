South Street Seaport Museum to Host Free Presentation History Of New York City Public Pools

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum and + POOL's Program Director-and proud public pool superfan-Nora Cronin invite you to dive into the history and future of New York City's public pools on August 6, 2025, at 6:30pm.

This lively, interactive presentation, taking place at 213 Water Street, will be all about the role of pools in city life. seaportmuseum.org/publc-pools

From floating bathhouses to pools of the Works Progress Administration to the dream of swimmable cities, the event will explore how public pools have made waves socially, politically, and culturally across New York and beyond.

Bring your curiosity and your questions. This fun and engaging event is all about making a splash-no goggles required. A reception will follow the presentation.

About the Speaker

Nora Cronin is a swimmer, lawyer, educator, advocate for public spaces, and Program Director at Friends of + POOL, where she oversees the implementation and execution of all programs, including free and low-cost swimming lessons for children and adults, water stewardship initiatives, and STEM education opportunities. Nora is also a proud member of Team New York Aquatics, a masters swim team founded and led by members of the LGBTQ community, and an Adjunct Assistant Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where she keeps up with her lawyerly life by teaching courses on Landmark Supreme Court Cases and Social Movements.

About + POOL

+ POOL reclaims New York's natural resources by opening our waters. What began as an idea for a water-filtering floating swimming pool, conceived by a small group of designers, has since launched a movement to restore the utility of our waterways. + POOL supports the preservation, restoration and conservation of natural bodies of water; promotes water stewardship; and provides quality swim instruction and environmental education for New Yorkers. It enables people to care for and co-exist with nature, and work towards a future where everyone has the ability to enjoy the water that surrounds them. pluspool.com