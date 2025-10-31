South Street Seaport Museum to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month With Bare Feet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the Seaport Museum, Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi, and the Alliance for Downtown New York on November 6, 2025 at 6pm for an evening of dance, film, and storytelling that honors Indigenous voices and traditions from around the world at the Museum's historic 1868 warehouse A.A. Thomson & Co. The event is free to attend.

The evening will begin with a land and water acknowledgment by Louis Mofsie, founding member of the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, followed by a seated screening program in the museum gallery. Host and executive producer Mickela Mallozzi and series editor Jonathan Rogers will present four curated segments from the acclaimed PBS travel series-including a first look at Season 8, premiering nationwide on December 1, 2025. Between each screening, they'll share behind-the-scenes insights on the process and responsibility of telling these global Indigenous stories. Please register here.

Following the screenings, guests will gather outdoors on Water Street for a live performance and participatory Friendship Circle Dance, led by Louis Mofsie, before returning to the gallery for a light reception.

Register for free here and honor Native American Heritage Month through movement, storytelling, and the living traditions that continue to shape our shared cultural landscape. Preregistration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible.