South Street Seaport Museum to Celebrate Anniversaries of its Historic Fleet with Paint and Ship

The South Street Seaport Museum will celebrate several anniversaries of when its historic ships joined the Museum fleet with two opportunities for everyone to join their celebration. Attend this special Paint and Ship night on either Tuesday, August 23 or Saturday, August 27, 2022, 6pm-8:30pm aboard the main deck of the tall ship Wavertree. Experience an evening of painting, creativity, and fun in honor of the August anniversaries of Wavertree, lightship Ambrose, and schooner Pioneer. Tickets are $40 per participant, and anyone creating a work of art must purchase a ticket. For more information and to register, visit seaportmuseum.org/paint-and-ship.

The Seaport Museum will host the Painting Lounge, who will instruct you, your family, and/or friends on how to create your very own masterpiece depicting Wavertree. A maritime take on the popular "Paint and Sip" painting parties, this event is BYOB, so bring snacks along with beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverages to keep your creative juices flowing.

All instruction and art supplies will be provided. All levels of artistic ability are welcome. Everyone will leave with their very own artifact that celebrates historic ships throughout the year. This event is for all ages.

If this is your first time to the South Street Seaport Museum, come early for a short, free tour of Wavertree which will begin at 5:30pm before the painting starts.

Please note visiting Wavertree includes climbing up a few stairs, up a gangway, and then down a few stairs onto the deck. Masks are not required for this event. Current COVID-19 protocols can be found at seaportmuseum.org/covid-19-updates.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the South Street Seaport Historic District in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org