South Street Seaport Museum To Host Free Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music Event in September

The South Street Seaport Museum will host a free Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music event on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16.

Part of the Museum’s monthly sea-song singalong tradition, the program invites participants of all ages and skill levels to join local artists in performing traditional maritime work songs and ballads in a lively round-robin format. Guests may lead a song, join in on the chorus, or simply enjoy the music.

Sea chanteys—once sung by sailors to keep rhythm and lift spirits during long voyages—reflect the melting pot of cultures that made up New York’s seafaring community. “When we sing these songs today—some old, and some updated with up-to-the-moment lyrics—we celebrate our connection with our maritime heritage and also with the community we create by enjoying home-made music together,” said Laura Norwitz, Senior Director of Program and Education.

Admission to the event includes access to the Wavertree, a National Register of Historic Places vessel that circumnavigated the globe at least three times in her 24-year career. Advanced registration is encouraged; walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows. More information and registration are available at seaportmuseum.org/in-person-chantey-sing.