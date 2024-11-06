South Street Seaport Museum Sets November & December Schedule For Sinister Secrets Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed the full November and December tour schedule for the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport walking tour. Fall is the perfect time to get your ticket to join a 90-minute walking tour that will take you on a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan.

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport

Ongoing | Lower Manhattan | $30-$40

Get your ticket today to join a 90-minute walking tour that will take you on a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan.

This entertaining tour tells the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout the tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You'll also be able to test your "Ear for Crime" in an interactive game throughout the walk, which even has a prize for the winner at the end of the tour.

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant, at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Come up to 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Lower Manhattan can be chilly and windy this time of year, and this tour takes place exclusively outdoors. Make sure to bring a coat and dress accordingly. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique New York experience, and history-buffs aged 13 and up.

November Schedule

Sunday, November 10, 2pm

Saturday, November 16, 2pm

Saturday, November 23, 2pm

Saturday, November 30, 2pm

Saturday, December 7, 2pm

Sunday December 8, 2pm

Saturday, December 14, 2pm

Saturday, December 21, 2pm

Sunday, December 29, 2pm