South Street Seaport Museum Reveals Father's Day Offerings

South Street Seaport Museum announces Father's Day Offerings including Print Your Own Father's Day Card on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 12pm, and a Family Ecology Sail on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 1pm.

Print Your Own Father's Day Card | June 8 | 12-2pm | 211 Water St | Free

Looking for a special Father's Day gift? Come to Bowne & Co. to join the talented designers in creating a festive Father's Day card using the Museum's 19th century historical printing equipment. From 12-2pm you are invited to stop by Bowne & Co. to see the Seaport Museum's working collection in action and to try printing your card. While you're at the Museum, check out the wide array of unique products available at the Bowne & Co. Gift Emporium to find something special for the father figure in your life. And, you can print a little something for mom too.

Want to include dad in the experience? Invite him to join in the festivities and attend the program together. Advanced registration is suggested for this free event but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible and drop-ins are welcome. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the cards they print during the afternoon. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-fathers-day

Family Ecology Sail | June 15 | 1pm | Pier 16 | $10-$70

Join the Seaport Museum for an exciting Launch and Learn Sail that will immerse us in the ecosystem of New York Harbor!

As we sail on Pioneer, you are invited to take part in the experience by hauling on ropes to raise the sails; studying the ecology of the estuary; measuring water characteristics that are critical to the ecosystem, such as salinity, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen; and examining seaweeds and other plants, as well as a variety of small organisms including plankton. You'll also learn how to use a chart and compass to navigate.

For reservations and more information visit seaportmuseum.org/bowne-fathers-day and seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-program-sail.

Father's Day Schedule

Check In Begins: 12pm

Check In Ends: 12:45pm

Board: 12:45pm

Depart: 1pm

Return: 3pm

2025 Launch and Learn Sail Schedule

Sunday, June 15, 1pm: Family Ecology Sail

Sunday, July 13, 4pm: Currents of Conservation Sail

Friday, July 18, 7pm: Tides of Change Sail

Sunday, August 10, 4pm: History on the Harbor Sail

Sunday, September 14, 4pm: Chantey Sing and Sail