South Street Seaport Museum Offers Free Entry To Wavertree - Now Open Through October 10

South Street Seaport Museum announces that the 1885 tall ship Wavertree is now open through October 2021 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with timed entry, from 11am-5pm at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). Entry is FREE and includes access to the ship's outdoor areas, including the main deck and raised rear deck, and the cargo hold. To learn more and reserve tickets, visit seaportmuseum.org/visitwavertree.

President and CEO, Capt. Jonathan Boulware said, "The Seaport Museum is thrilled to welcome visitors to our historic ship Wavertree on select days from May through October. Last year we saw a tremendous response from New Yorkers to our free and accessible programs out in the fresh air. On the heels of that success, we anticipate sharing our flagship with upwards of 25,000 visitors in 2021. With protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors and staff, we look forward to bringing visitors of all ages on board in the coming weeks."

Wavertree is designated on the National Register of Historic Places and represents the thousands of ships that docked along New York's waterfront over the centuries. Guests will visit the traditional sailing ship docked at Pier 16. Gaze up at the towering masts and miles of rigging. Learn how people worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing vessel, from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew. Then visit the cargo hold and stand atop our new viewing platform where you can take in the massive main cargo area. Climb up onto the quarterdeck and pose for a photo at the ship's wheel, and enjoy the view as you look out across New York Harbor and see the Brooklyn Bridge and Brooklyn Heights. Or look landward and see the skyline of the Financial District, which flourished because of ships like Wavertree which brought in the goods that helped businesses thrive.

Visits will be self-guided along a set route. The Museum will allow no more than 150 guests on board the ship at any time to encourage social distancing from different households. All guests above the age of two will be required to wear a face covering and to sanitize their hands at all times aboard Wavertree and at the Museum's pop-up gift shop.

The Seaport Museum is also offering a FREE outdoor exhibition on Pier 16, which will provide the opportunity to discover this chapter of New York City's history. This series of panels and window graphics will celebrate the people of all backgrounds who lived and worked in the South Street Seaport Historic District, and the many businesses that created the foundations for New York to thrive and become the business and culture mecca it is today. Using historic photographs, prints, lithographs, and paintings, the exhibition highlights some of the Seaport Museum's collection of more than 28,000 artifacts and works of art, and over 55,000 historic records.

Seaport Museum Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 12,000 students through education initiatives. To join the Museum as a Member, visit seaportmuseum.org/membership.

Additional activities for Wavertree Open Days, such as 19th century printing demonstrations, tours of the 1907 lightship Ambrose, and sailing excursions, will be announced throughout the summer. The South Street Seaport Museum's indoor spaces are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wavertree is permanently moored at Pier 16 and does not sail the harbor. Access to Wavertree requires climbing a small set of ladder-type stairs and an angled gangway. Wavertree Open Days are subject to cancellation in the event of severe weather. More information on the history of the Wavertree can be found at seaportmuseum.org/wavertree.