South Street Seaport Museum Hosts Seaport Kids Climate Workshop

South Street Seaport Museum announces Seaport Kids Climate Workshop on September 21, 2023, at 4:30pm. Climate Week NYC isn't just for adults. This event invites kids to come aboard the Seaport Museum's 1885 tall ship Wavertree, which is permanently moored at Pier 16, for a hands-on creative and educational experience.

Secure your spot today to engage in captivating science projects that offer a unique perspective on the waterways of New York City and the vibrant wildlife that inhabits them. Participants will also have the opportunity to experiment with filtration designs reminiscent of those utilized by the innovative minds behind the +POOL initiative, emphasizing the significance of clean water. As a special treat, an inventive activity involving upcycled materials will inspire everyone to contribute to the cause of raising climate awareness and fostering positive change.

Children ages 5+ are welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Supplies will be provided, so just bring your imagination. Registration is encouraged but walkups are welcome. seaportmuseum.org/climate-kids

This program is presented by the South Street Seaport Museum, +POOL, Mommy Poppins, and The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Extend Your Visit

Looking to explore more that the Seaport Museum has to offer? Arrive early before your workshop, anytime between 11am-4:30pm, to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission Museum tickets. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About +POOL

+POOL is driving free and safe access to the waters around New York City for swimming. What began as an idea for a water-filtering floating swimming pool, conceived by a small group of designers, has since launched a movement to reclaim NYC's waterways. The organization supports the preservation, restoration, and conservation of natural bodies of water; promote water stewardship; and provide quality swim instruction and environmental education to prepare New Yorkers for a future where all have access to the water that surrounds them. pluspool.org

About Mommy Poppins

Written by local parents who love to seek out the coolest, off-the-beaten-track things to do with kids, Mommy Poppins shares activities that aren't just pleasant time passers, but promise enriching experiences for your family. mommypoppins.com

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org