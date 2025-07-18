 tracking pixel
South Street Seaport Museum Hosts FREE FRESH PRINTS Open House in August

Hands-on letterpress event at Bowne & Co. invites visitors to print their own keepsakes

Jul. 18, 2025
South Street Seaport Museum Hosts FREE FRESH PRINTS Open House in August Image
The South Street Seaport Museum will host its popular Fresh Prints open house on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at Bowne & Co., the Museum’s working 19th-century letterpress print shop located at 211 Water Street. The event is free, but advanced registration is encouraged at seaportmuseum.org/fresh-prints.

Guests ages 12 and up are invited to roll up their sleeves and experience the sights, sounds, and hands-on process of historic letterpress printing. Participants will explore a wide range of equipment and techniques used in small-batch printing and take home their own printed creations. Walkups will be accommodated as space permits.

Founded in 1775, the original Bowne & Co. is one of New York’s oldest printing firms. The current Bowne & Co. at the Seaport Museum honors that legacy, operating as both a traditional printing office and a retail stationer’s shop, blending maritime and print history in one interactive location.




Videos