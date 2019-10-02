South Street Seaport Museum Expands Schedule For Public Cruises on W.O. Decker Through Columbus Day
The South Street Seaport Museum announces an expanded schedule for the public cruises on Tugboat W.O. Decker. Take a 60-minute ride on New York's last remaining New-York-built wooden tugboat and see the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the lower Manhattan skyline as never before. Decker will cruise past Governor's Island with Battery Park, One World Trade Center and all of the lower Manhattan skyline as a backdrop and head to the Statue of Liberty for stunning harbor views. This May marked the first time Decker was available for public cruises in nearly a decade, now with an expanded schedule through Columbus Day. The October schedule will be Sat & Sun: 1:45pm and 3:45pm. Decker Tours are $35 and include admission to the Museum. Cruises can be booked in advance at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1011575.
Tickets for a cruise plus Museum Admission are $35 ($29 for seniors and students, $15 for children 10 and up) The 7pm cruises do not include admission and are $25. Museum tickets alone are $20 ($14 for seniors and students, children under 8 NOW FREE) and can be purchased at www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org. The South Street Seaport Museum is located at 12 Fulton Street, NY, NY 10038.
W.O. Decker, the last remaining New-York built wooden tugboat, was built in 1930 by the Newtown Creek Towing Company and originally named Russell I,after the towing company's owners. She was renamed W.O. Decker in 1946 after being sold to the Decker family's Staten Island tugboat firm. The tugboat was donated to the Seaport Museum in 1986. Decker is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is an exemplary model of the types of steam tugs that were once an abundant sight in New York Harbor. This unique vessel is a true testament to New York City's maritime heritage, which is a direct factor in the city's global prominence today.
ABOUT SOUTH STREET SEAPORT MUSEUM
The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, and designated by Congress as America's National Maritime Museum, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A phone-using theatregoer at tonight's performance of The Wrong Man at MCC Theater got an abrupt lesson in theatre etiquette courtesy of the musical's... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020
He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphi... (read more)
Signature Theatre Announces Casting And Creative Team For A CHORUS LINE
Signature Theatre announced today the full cast and creative team for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Visits FROZEN on Broadway
This afternoon, Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Arendelle when she stopped by Frozen on Broadway! After the show she posed for photos with Caissie Lev... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung And More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concert in Japan
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Tokyu Orb Theatre will present a concert production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR beginning October 11th.... (read more)
BWW Countdown: 5 Moments We Can't Wait For in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical!
There can be miracles when you believe in The Prince of Egypt. That's right, the beloved 1998 animated movie has been turned into a musical, which is ... (read more)