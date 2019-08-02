South Street Seaport Museum Expands Schedule For Public Cruises On W.O. Decker

The South Street Seaport Museum announces an expanded schedule for the public cruises on Tugboat W.O. Decker. Take a 60-minute ride on New York's last remaining New-York-built wooden tugboat and see the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the lower Manhattan skyline as never before. Deckerwill cruise past Governor's Island with Battery Park, One World Trade Center and all of the lower Manhattan skyline as a backdrop and head to the Statue of Liberty for stunning harbor views. This May marked the first time Decker was available for public cruises in nearly a decade, now with an expanded schedule: Wed-Friday: 2pm and 7pm. Sat & Sun: 1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm and 7pm. Decker Tours are $35 and include admission to the Museum. Cruisescan be booked in advance at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1011575.

Tickets for a cruise plus Museum Admission are $35 ($29 for seniors and students, $15 for children 10 and up) The 7pm cruises do not include admission and are $25. Museum tickets alone are $20 ($14 for seniors and students, children under 8 NOW FREE) and can be purchased at www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org. The South Street Seaport Museum is located at 12 Fulton Street, NY, NY 10038.

W.O. Decker, the last remaining New-York built wooden tugboat, was built in 1930 by the Newtown Creek Towing Company and originally named Russell I,after the towing company's owners. She was renamed W.O. Decker in 1946 after being sold to the Decker family's Staten Island tugboat firm. The tugboat was donated to the Seaport Museum in 1986. Decker is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is an exemplary model of the types of steam tugs that were once an abundant sight in New York Harbor. This unique vessel is a true testament to New York City's maritime heritage, which is a direct factor in the city's global prominence today.

The 2019 Summer Season at the South Street Seaport Museum also features:

New Exhibition: The Printed Port

The Printed Port illuminates an industry central to the development of New York City: job printing. Printers were a mammoth force in the 19th-century Port of New York; they produced all manner of printed materials for the businesses flourishing on South Street, including those in the maritime trades. The South Street Seaport Museum's printing office and stationers, Bowne & Co. was one of hundreds of shops that made up New York's first neighborhood. The exhibition features original and reproduced artifacts from the South Street Seaport Museum's collection, including working printing presses. A survey of printed ephemera presents the tools and techniques involved in their production. The museum's working collection artifacts are activated daily, where the professional printing staff at Bowne & Co. host live demonstrations and workshops. Entrance to this exhibit is included with Museum admission https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/957100.

NEW: Visit the Cargo Hold of Wavertree

Included in the price of admission, the South Street Seaport Museum now offers a new level of acesss to Wavertree, a 130-year-old ship built of riveted wrought iron and the iconic centerpiece of the "Street of Ships" at South Street. For the first time, visitors can take a tour into the belly of the ship to view the breathtaking main cargo area. Tours will be conducted into the massive lower hold space to a viewing platform. Tickets are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/957100.

Maritime Song Sessions Aboard Wavertree

Join us for maritime singing sessions each first Sunday through September aboard Wavertree from 2pm to 4:30pm., led by members of the New York Packet chantey singers. Free with museum admission, or $5 for Song Session only with promocode CHANTEY2019. Head to https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/957100 and select a general admission ticket for the first Sunday of the month of your choosing through September.

On-Going Exhibition:

Millions: Migrants and Millionaires aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914,

familiarizes viewers with passenger life aboard ocean liners, the defining differences between travel for wealthy Americans in First Class and future Americans immigrating to the United States in Third Class, and the continuing importance that immigration plays in American history. Millions is one of the first exhibitions to examine, side-by-side, the dichotomy between First Class and Third-Class passengers aboard ocean liners in the early 20th century. From 1900 to 1914, nearly 13 million immigrants traveling in Third Class arrived in the United States. During this same period, America's wealthiest citizens, totaling no more than a hundred thousand passengers each year, traveled to Europe in First Class, spending over $11.5 billion (2017) on luxury vacations. Even though First Class and Third Class sailed on the same ships, their journeys were worlds apart. This exhibition features both original and reproduced artifacts from the South Street Seaport Museum's permanent collection including ocean liner memorabilia and ephemera, ceramics, and luggage trunks from both immigrants and First-Class passengers. The exhibition will highlight a few ship models of New York Harbor working vessels that played critical roles in immigration, including a model of the Museum's lightship Ambrose (LV-87).

Bowne & Co., Stationers, New York's oldest operating business under the same name. Bowne & Co. was established by Robert Bowne in 1775 and grew as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. In 1975, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum to open a 19th-century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District.

ABOUT SOUTH STREET SEAPORT MUSEUM

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, and designated by Congress as America's National Maritime Museum, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."





