South Street Seaport Museum continues Free Fridays through October 11, 2019 from 3-7 pm (ships close at 6pm in October). The South Street Seaport Museum is located at 12 Fulton Street, NY, NY 10038 and for more information please visit: https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/.

Free Fridays include visits aboard Wavertree and Ambrose, and to The Printed Port and 12 Fulton Street. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of

Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

The 2019 Fall Season at the South Street Seaport Museum also features:

Archtober 2019

Building Tour: Schermerhorn Row and the Seaport

Come discover the treasures hidden inside Schermerhorn Row, one of the most significant examples of early 19th-century commercial architecture. This special tour will take you through The Remains of two 19th-century hotels made famous by New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell's "Up in the Old Hotel."

Meet your tour guide at the entrance of the South Street Seaport Museum, 12 Fulton Street.

Tours are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays in October. Tickets are $15.

Friday, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, 3-4PM. Saturday, October 5, 12, and 26, 12-1PM, 2-3PM, 4-5PM.

Walking Tour: Hidden History of the South Street Seaport's Architecture

Several buildings in the seaport district are considered to be some of the oldest standing structures in Manhattan. From rat pits to a warehouse built by one of the most famous American architects of the 19th century, the buildings of the seaport have a big story to tell.

Meet your tour guide at the entrance of the South Street Seaport Museum, 12 Fulton Street.

Tours are scheduled Fridays in October. Tickets are $15. Friday, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, 5:30-6:30PM.

Walking Tour: Typography and Job Printing in the 19th-Century Seaport

Most printers in early 19th-century New York were located where the action was: near the city's main port of entry at South Street. Walk with us to discover where passenger and shipping services printed their tickets and learn about the typography on these historic buildings.

Meet your tour guide at South Street Seaport Museum, 12 Fulton Street.

Tours are scheduled Sundays in October. Tickets are $15. Sunday, October 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th, 3-4PM.

*Building Tours are not open to children under 10. No food and beverages are permitted. Access to the Schermerhorn Row galleries is approximately 76 steps walk-up.

NEW Tours Aboard Tugboat W.O Decker with Expanded Schedule

Take a 60-minute ride on New York's last remaining New York-built wooden tugboat and see the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the lower Manhattan skyline as never before. W.O.

Decker will cruise past Governors Island, Battery Park, and One World Trade Center then head to the Statue of Liberty for stunning harbor views. This May marked the first time

Decker was available for public cruises in nearly a decade, now sailes through October 13, 2019: Saturdays and Sundays at 1:45pm and 3:45pm.

DeckerTours are $35 and include admission to the Museum. Cruises can be booked in advance at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1011575.

NEW Exhibition: The Printed Port

The Printed Port illuminates an industry central to the development of New York City: job printing. Printers were a mammoth force in the 19th-century Port of New York; they produced all manner of printed materials for the businesses flourishing on South Street, including those in the maritime trades. The South Street Seaport Museum's printing office and stationers, Bowne & Co. was one of hundreds of shops that made up New York's first neighborhood. The exhibition features original and reproduced artifacts from the South Street Seaport Museum's collection, including working printing presses. A survey of printed ephemera presents the tools and techniques involved in their production. The Museum's working collection artifacts are activated daily, as the professional printing staff at Bowne & Co. host live demonstrations and workshops. Entrance to this exhibit is included with Museum admission https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/957100

.

NEW: Visit the Cargo Hold of Wavertree

Included in the price of admission, the South Street Seaport Museum now offers a new level of access to

Wavertree, a 134-year-old ship built of riveted wrought iron and the iconic centerpiece of the "Street of Ships" at South Street. For the first time, visitors can take a tour into the belly of the ship to view the breathtaking main cargo area as tours are conducted into the massive lower hold space to a viewing platform. Tickets are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/957100.

On-Going Exhibition:

Millions: Migrants and Millionaires aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914,

familiarizes viewers with passenger life aboard ocean liners, the defining differences between travel for wealthy Americans in First Class and future Americans immigrating to the United States in Third Class, and the continuing importance that immigration plays in American history. Millions is one of the first exhibitions to examine, side-by-side, the dichotomy between First-Class and Third-Class passengers aboard ocean liners in the early 20th century. From 1900 to 1914, nearly 13 million immigrants traveling in Third Class arrived in the United States. During this same period, America's wealthiest citizens, totaling no more than a hundred thousand passengers each year, traveled to Europe in First Class, spending the equivalent of over $11.5 billion on luxury vacations. Even though First-Class and Third-Class sailed on the same ships, their journeys were worlds apart. This exhibition features both original and reproduced artifacts from the South Street Seaport Museum's permanent collection including ocean liner memorabilia and ephemera, ceramics, and luggage trunks from both immigrants and First-Class passengers. The exhibition highlights a few ship models of New York Harbor working vessels that played critical roles in immigration, including a model of the Museum's lightship Ambrose (LV-87).

About Bowne & Co., New York's oldest operating business under the same name. Bowne & Co. was established by Robert Bowne in 1775 and grew as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. In 1975, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum to open a 19th-century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today Bowne and Co. is comprised of a 19th century Printing Office which houses our new exhibition in a workspace where we continue the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing alongside our Stationers which serves as a recreation of 19th-century-style print shop selling gifts and fine goods.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org





