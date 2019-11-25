South Street Seaport Museum At Winterland Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Announced

The South Street Seaport Museum will be a part of Winterland Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on December 2, 2019, from 6-8pm at Fulton & Water Street, a fun filled evening complete with mainstage performances, a Seaport Kids activity station and fitness themed activities at the Cobblestone Tents. Admission is free and fun for children and adults of all ages!

The Very Hungry Caterpillar himself will make an appearance, meeting kids who will take part in themed activities and more, in celebration of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Experience taking place at the South Street Seaport Museum,

The South Street Seaport Museum presents The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Show Experience, a fun-filled hour-long experience complete with an interactive puppet show, activities, and the opportunity to take a picture with The Very Hungry Caterpillar, from November 29 through December 29, 2019 with three performances on select dates at 10am, 11:30am, and 1pm at the Melville Gallery at 213 Water Street, NYC. Tickets are $25 (children under one are $5 with accompanying paid adult ticket) and are available via the Museum website at www.seaportmuseum.org/hungrycaterpillar or directly from OvationTix at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1020990.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by author/illustrator Eric Carle has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969, selling more than 43 million copies worldwide. Carle's well-known books have captivated readers with his iconic colorful hand-painted tissue paper collage illustrations and distinctively simple stories. His work has introduced generations of children to a bigger, brighter world - and to their first experience of reading itself.

Witness these timeless classics come to life during an interactive story time at The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show Experience.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show Experience features a variety of puppets, faithfully adapting three of Eric Carle's stories, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, and of course, the star of the event - The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The experience lasts approximately sixty minutes, including a puppet show with special audience participation elements. Plus, all attendees will have the opportunity to take a picture with The Very Hungry Caterpillar!

Each performance will feature The Very Hungry Caterpillar paired with the story listed below:

11/29, 12/1, 12/7, 12/14, 12/21, 12/26, 12/28, 12/29:

10am - Brown Bear, Brown Bear; 11:30am - 10 Little Rubber Ducks; 1pm - Brown Bear, Brown Bear

11/30, 12/8, 12/15, 12/22, 12/27:

10am - 10 Little Rubber Ducks; 11:30am - Brown Bear, Brown Bear; 1pm - 10 Little Rubber Ducks





