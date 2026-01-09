South Street Seaport Museum Appoints New Chief Operating Officer Jody Heher

The South Street Seaport Museum will welcome Jody Heher as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective January 12, 2026. An MA recipient in Visual Arts Administration from New York University, Jody Heher is an experienced strategic partner, leader, and manager. With previous positions at Yeshiva University Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Jewish Museum, Heher's expertise in arts leadership spans over two decades, focusing on operations, administration, and fostering innovative and dynamic teams.

"In a museum that increasingly reflects the diverse history and peoples of New York City, we're pleased to welcome a seasoned museum professional in Jody Heher. Jody's deep operational expertise and years of commitment to thoughtful, inclusive museum practice make her an exceptional addition to the South Street Seaport Museum," said Jonathan Boulware, President and CEO. "She understands both the importance of balancing the big picture as we look towards the future of the Seaport Museum and the details required to make our diverse and ambitious work possible today. We look forward to welcoming her and to the impact she will have across the organization."

Through engaging exhibitions, robust educational programming, and partnerships with maritime and cultural institutions-as well as artists, scholars, and Consulates General -the Seaport Museum tells the story of New York, the city and its people. With the addition of Jody Heher, the Museum will continue to expand its focus and strengthen efforts to celebrate the waterways, communities, and industries that have shaped the city into the diverse place it is today.

"I am thrilled to join the dedicated, forward-thinking team at the South Street Seaport Museum," said Jody Heher. "I am inspired by the Museum's passionate community of professionals and volunteers, as well as its culture of commitment to preserving our history and exploring how our past informs our future. I admire the Museum's hands-on approach to learning, and I can't wait to get started."

A cultural administrator with extensive experience, including oversight of institutional, exhibition, and program budgets exceeding $15 million, Heher recently served as Director of Program Administration at The Jewish Museum, where her responsibilities included oversight and strategic implementation of exhibition management, collections management and registration, as well as long-range exhibition planning. She has held key leadership positions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as the General Manager for Administration, Communications and Operations of its Education Department, and at the Yeshiva University Museum at the Center for Jewish History where she served as Associate Director for Museum Administration. Heher received her Leadership Program Certification in Executive Education from Columbia University Business School, holds a Master of Arts in Visual Arts Administration from New York University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Art History at the University of North Carolina. She is a member of the American Exhibition Organizers and the American Alliance of Museums.