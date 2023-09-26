South Street Seaport Museum Announces Monthly Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music In-Person Sing-Along On The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Join the South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program, the original NYC Chantey Sing, on the first Sunday of every month.

October will be the last month that the Chantey Sing gathers on the deck of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree! Beginning in November, the program will move indoors to the Museum's 12 Fulton Street galleries and will also welcome hybrid attendees over Zoom.

Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to attend and can lead or request a traditional maritime work song or ballad. The program will offer a round-robin where anyone can sing and share the chantey of their choice, join in the choruses throughout the event, or just listen.

The October in-person event is free, and registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing

The host for the October Chantey Sing will be Hannah Livant, a songwriter, composer, pianist, and vocalist from Brooklyn, NY. Graduating from Bard College in 2017 with a BA in both music and literature, she wrote a large body of work: including a thesis piece, an original small chamber orchestra children's piece "Gabriel and the Cave of Dreams." With over 20 years of classical training, Hannah's compositions span across genres, blending nontraditional instrumentation into many of her pieces. Hannah recently composed music for a series of South Street Seaport Museum educational videos and taught chanteys for Grays Harbor Historical Seaport where she practiced chanteys as a living tradition. In addition, she operates her own piano studio both online and in-person.

Before and after the Chantey Sing, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org