South Street Seaport Museum Announces Monthly Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music In-Person Sing-Along On The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

October will be the last month that the Chantey Sing gathers on the deck of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree!

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 3 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Monthly Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music In-Person Sing-Along On The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Monthly Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music In-Person Sing-Along On The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Join the South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program, the original NYC Chantey Sing, on the first Sunday of every month.

October will be the last month that the Chantey Sing gathers on the deck of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree! Beginning in November, the program will move indoors to the Museum's 12 Fulton Street galleries and will also welcome hybrid attendees over Zoom.

Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to attend and can lead or request a traditional maritime work song or ballad. The program will offer a round-robin where anyone can sing and share the chantey of their choice, join in the choruses throughout the event, or just listen.

The October in-person event is free, and registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing

The host for the October Chantey Sing will be Hannah Livant, a songwriter, composer, pianist, and vocalist from Brooklyn, NY. Graduating from Bard College in 2017 with a BA in both music and literature, she wrote a large body of work: including a thesis piece, an original small chamber orchestra children's piece "Gabriel and the Cave of Dreams." With over 20 years of classical training, Hannah's compositions span across genres, blending nontraditional instrumentation into many of her pieces. Hannah recently composed music for a series of South Street Seaport Museum educational videos and taught chanteys for Grays Harbor Historical Seaport where she practiced chanteys as a living tradition. In addition, she operates her own piano studio both online and in-person.

Before and after the Chantey Sing, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org



RELATED STORIES

1
Kyle Selig, Grace McLean & More to Lead ALICE IN NEVERLAND Reading Photo
Kyle Selig, Grace McLean & More to Lead ALICE IN NEVERLAND Reading

A sequel to one of the most beloved stories of all time, Lewis Carrol’s “Alice in Wonderland,” and a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan,” the new musical Alice in Neverland is set for a September 28th developmental reading.

2
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/24/2023.

3
Stephanie J. Block to Release Debut Holiday Album in November Photo
Stephanie J. Block to Release Debut Holiday Album in November

Stephanie J. Block's debut holiday album will feature both secular and sacred seasonal classics, including a new song written for her by Club44 co-founder Wayne Haun and Tony-winning lyricist David Zippel – will be released on November 3, 2023.

4
Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Lead RAGTIME in DC Photo
Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Lead RAGTIME in DC

Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the epic musical Ragtime, with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Star in RAGTIME at Signature TheatreBill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Star in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
MJ: THE MUSICAL, THE LION KING & More Join TDF's 2023-24 Season of Autism Friendly PerformancesMJ: THE MUSICAL, THE LION KING & More Join TDF's 2023-24 Season of Autism Friendly Performances
David Byrne and Arbutus to Host HERE LIES LOVE Benefit This ThursdayDavid Byrne and Arbutus to Host HERE LIES LOVE Benefit This Thursday
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICALListen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL

Videos

Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE Video
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You