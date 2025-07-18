South Street Seaport Museum Announces August Launch And Learn Sail: History On The Harbor Sail

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The South Street Seaport Museum will present History on the Harbor, a special educational sail aboard the historic schooner Pioneer, on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Tickets range from $10–$50 and are available now at seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-program-sail. Advance reservations are recommended.

Led by historian Stefan Dreisbach-Williams, this two-hour sail offers a fascinating look at New York Harbor's history, with a focus on canals, sail freight, and maritime commerce. As Pioneer glides past iconic waterfront landmarks, guests will gain new insight into the events and industries that helped shape New York City.

Built in 1885, Pioneer is the only surviving American merchant sailing vessel with a wrought iron hull, offering a rare opportunity to experience New York from the deck of a true historic vessel.

Sailing tickets also include same-day admission to the South Street Seaport Museum’s historic ships and exhibitions from 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., including the Wavertree, Ambrose, and the new Maritime City exhibition at 213 Water Street.

For more information on the schooner Pioneer, private charters, or the South Street Seaport Museum’s full programming, visit seaportmuseum.org.