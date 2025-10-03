Soprano Fang Tao Jiang Will Perform 'On Wings Of Song — From Past To Future' at Weill Recital Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soprano Fang Tao Jiang will appear in recital at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, October 5 at 1:00 PM, presenting On Wings of Song - From Past to Future.

The program spans from classical to contemporary, illuminating a musical journey from tradition to modernity. Ms. Jiang will be joined by Jonathan C. Kelly, pianist of the Metropolitan Opera, and renowned bass-baritone Le Bu, also of the Metropolitan Opera, in a collaboration of the highest artistry.

Praised by New York Times chief music critic Anthony Tommasini as "intensely expressive," internationally known for her radiant voice, Jiang is a Gold Prize winner of the Bellini International Vocal Competition. She has appeared with more than ninety leading opera houses and orchestras, including the Santa Fe Opera, Teatro di San Carlo, Opéra National de Bordeaux, New York City Opera, Zurich Symphony Orchestra, Prague Symphony Orchestra, and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, just to name a few. Her solo recitals have brought her to such distinguished stages as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, London's Wigmore Hall, Tokyo's Suntory Hall and more.

This concert also highlights a special collaboration with internationally renowned couture designer Grace Chen, merging music and fashion on one of the world's most prestigious stages.

The final portion of the program will showcase outstanding young musicians, including Reed Gnepper, Tiffany Qianxun Zhao, Miaoyan Hou, Victoria Plasota, Andrew Hansong, Jingyi Du, Zhongjiancheng Deng, Haishan Lai, Sophie Edelman, and Yushan Guo.

This event is not only a recital by a distinguished artist, but also a cultural milestone marking the beginning of artistic journeys for emerging vocal talents.