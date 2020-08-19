Sophie Okonedo and Kae Alexander Join Amazon's THE WHEEL OF TIME

Okonedo will be playing Siuan Sanche, and Alexander will be playing Min Farshaw.

Deadline has reported that Sophie Okonedo and Kae Alexander have signed on for The Wheel of Time, Amazon's adaptation of Robert Jordan's fantasy epic. Okonedo will take on the role of Siuan Sanche, and Alexander will be playing Min Farshaw.

Check out the full story HERE.

Kate Fleetwood (Harlots), Peter Franzen (Vikings) and Clare Perkins (Been So Long), will play Liandrin Guirale, Stepin and Kerene Nagashi, respectively.

"The Wheel of Time" is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn (Josha Stradowski), a powerful individual who will either save humanity or destroy it.

Sophie Okonedo is a British film, theatre and television actress. She is known for her role in the British coming-of-age drama Young Soul Rebels and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls. She made her Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun. She played Elizabeth Proctor in the 2016 Broadway revival of The Crucible.

Read the full story HERE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You