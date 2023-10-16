Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Extends Through January 21 at The Shed

The production officially opens on Sunday, October 22nd at The Shed.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Here We Are

The highly anticipated world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, has been extended by popular demand through January 21, 2024. The production officially opens on Sunday, October 22nd at The Shed.

 

Tickets for the extension will go on sale this Wednesday, October 18 at Click Here. Shed member presale begins today, Monday, October 16 at 11:00am ET.

 

Originally scheduled to run through January 7, Here We Are is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O'Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos.

 

The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.  

 

Here We Are includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical direction and supervision by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

 

Here We Are is co-presented by The Shed (Artistic Director Alex Poots, President and COO Maryann Jordan, and Chief Executive Producer Madani Younis).





