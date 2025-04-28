Solenn Etienne: The Caribbean-Born Artist Shaping New York’s Contemporary Dance Scene

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City continues to serve as a magnet for global talent, and few artists exemplify this more powerfully than Solenn Etienne, a dynamic professional dancer and choreographer whose career has already marked her as a distinguished solo artist on both sides of the Atlantic. Originally from the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Solenn is quickly becoming a recognized force in the New York dance community, with a growing list of leading performances, choreographic works, and artistic accomplishments that speak to her exceptional talent and deep creative voice.

Solenn began her dance journey at just nine years old at Espace Danse Wargnier in Guadeloupe, where she trained under the guidance of Joëlle and Hélène Wargnier. Her early years were marked by exceptional discipline and drive, which quickly positioned her in leading roles. At the prestigious national stage Artchipel, she starred in two major productions: playing the title role of Alice in C’est qui ce film déjà?, and leading as Daenerys in Winter is Coming, a theatrical dance interpretation inspired by Game of Thrones. These performances not only showcased her dramatic depth and technical precision, but also affirmed her capacity to carry full productions as a principal artist.

By the age of 17, Solenn was earning first-place honors in regional and national competitions in France, culminating in her qualification for the World Dance Championship, a trajectory that solidified her international standing among dance professionals.

Choosing between a career in engineering or the arts, Solenn followed her calling and moved first to Paris, where she trained and performed with a professional dance company. Her early success included a feature role in the music video for "But en or" by French rap icon Kalash Kriminel, featuring Damso, which has garnered over 12 million views on YouTube. This high-visibility work opens with footage of Solenn dancing alone in a black tutu and en pointe, and she is featured as a recurring character throughout the music video.

Solenn’s exceptional training led her to the Alvin Ailey School in New York, where she was accepted into the prestigious Certificate Program—an advanced professional track for dancers already working at a high level. During her time in New York, she has been cast in numerous high-profile performances, including:

“Festa Barocca” (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Opening Night at New York City Center)

“Memoria” (NY City Center)

“Virtues” (Lead Role, Ailey Citigroup Theater, choreographed by Amy Gardner Hall)

"Memoria" performance at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music)

Known for her expressive movement vocabulary and deeply human performances, Solenn’s work centers on modern and contemporary styles, infused with the fluidity of Caribbean, ballet, and jazz influences. She describes technique as her "pen"—a vocabulary that empowers her to express layered, culturally rich narratives through dance.

In addition to her work as a performer, Solenn is also a powerful voice as a choreographer. Her solo piece, titled "Mother, I Sleep With My Demons?", is a six-minute modern work exploring inherited trauma, identity, and healing. This piece premiered at the Move to Change Festival, curated by ModArts Dance Collective, where Solenn is now both a resident dancer and contributing choreographer. In this piece, she seeks to bridge despair and hope, vulnerability and strength, through movement that reflects her diverse upbringing and rigorous training

She has continued to present this solo at several curated showcases:

The Craft

Bloom Emerging Artist Festival (Forza Dance Company)

Finding Compassion – A performance dedicated to charitable causes

Deeply informed by her identity as a Black Caribbean woman, Solenn's choreography engages with emotional nuance and cultural memory. Her recent inspiration came from the book Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen, a powerful exploration of the intergenerational trauma experienced by Black women globally. Her work seeks to bridge despair and hope, vulnerability and strength, through movement that reflects her diverse upbringing and rigorous training.

Beyond performance, Solenn is also an author, having published her first novel in March 2025, further establishing her as a multidisciplinary artist.

Currently holding a BFA in Fine Arts while completing her advanced studies at Ailey, Solenn is not only building a strong career in the U.S., but is also dedicated to long-term cultural impact. She is developing plans to open an arts center in Guadeloupe—a vibrant hub that will offer dance, music, drama, and visual arts to young artists from the region. This initiative will include partnerships with New York-based artists and educators, building bridges between cultures and expanding global opportunities for Caribbean youth.

Solenn is not merely part of the next generation of dance artists—she is shaping the conversation. With her powerful presence on stage, thoughtful choreography, and a clear vision for the future, Solenn stands as a fully formed professional, actively contributing to the cultural fabric of New York and beyond.